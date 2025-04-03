11 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty
April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC will be well represented in the upcoming FIFA Women's International Window with 11 players having been called up to represent their countries for matches taking place in April.
A schedule breakdown for each country in which a Thorns player will be a part of has been listed below.
Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey will make the trip to California to join the senior U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of exhibition matches against Brazil while forwards Reilyn Turner and Caiya Hanks as well as midfielder Olivia Moultrie were named to the roster for the U-23 USWNT Futures Camp.
Outside of the States, defender Reyna Reyes will join Mexico in Kansas City and Houston for a two-match series vs Jamaica while midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou will hope to lead Canada to victory in matches against Argentina.
Midfielder Hina Sugita makes her return with the Japanese Women's National Team for an international friendly against Colombia while defender Isabella Obaze will look to play a major role in Denmark's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League campaign with matches against Wales and Italy on the docket.
To round up the list of international Thorns for this window, defender Kaitlyn Torpey will join Australia, who will twice host confederation rivals Korea Republic.
Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold joined Torpey for the Australian National Team camp but was unable to complete a training session Wednesday afternoon due to a potential arm injury. Medical scan results are pending, and more information will be provided once an update is received.
PORTLAND THORNS FC | APRIL FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE
Australia - Mackenzie Arnold* and Kaitlyn Torpey
Australia vs Korea Republic
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Kickoff: 2 a.m. PT
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
Australia v Korea Republic
Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
Kickoff: 1:30 a.m. PT
Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia
Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming
Canada vs Argentina
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT
Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada
Canada vs Argentina
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT
Venue: Starlight Stadium, Langford, Canada
Denmark - Isabella Obaze
Wales vs Denmark
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kickoff: 9 a.m. PT
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
Denmark vs Italy
Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
Kickoff: 11:15 a.m. PT
Venue: MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark
Japan - Hina Sugita
Japan vs Colombia
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Kickoff: 10 p.m. PT
Venue: Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan
Mexico - Reyna Reyes
Mexico vs Jamaica
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. PT
Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Mexico vs Jamaica
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT
Venue: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas
USA - Sam Coffey
USA v Brazil
Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
Kickoff: 2 p.m. PT
Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Watch: TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, Peacock
USA v Brazil
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, California
Watch: TBS, Max, Universo, Peacock
USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner
USWNT U-23 Training Camp
Date: Monday, March 31-Monday, April 7, 2025
Location: Carson, California
*Participation pending due to potential injury
