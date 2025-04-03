11 Portland Thorns FC Players Called up for International Duty

April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC will be well represented in the upcoming FIFA Women's International Window with 11 players having been called up to represent their countries for matches taking place in April.

A schedule breakdown for each country in which a Thorns player will be a part of has been listed below.

Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey will make the trip to California to join the senior U.S. Women's National Team for a pair of exhibition matches against Brazil while forwards Reilyn Turner and Caiya Hanks as well as midfielder Olivia Moultrie were named to the roster for the U-23 USWNT Futures Camp.

Outside of the States, defender Reyna Reyes will join Mexico in Kansas City and Houston for a two-match series vs Jamaica while midfielder Jessie Fleming and forward Mimi Alidou will hope to lead Canada to victory in matches against Argentina.

Midfielder Hina Sugita makes her return with the Japanese Women's National Team for an international friendly against Colombia while defender Isabella Obaze will look to play a major role in Denmark's 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League campaign with matches against Wales and Italy on the docket.

To round up the list of international Thorns for this window, defender Kaitlyn Torpey will join Australia, who will twice host confederation rivals Korea Republic.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold joined Torpey for the Australian National Team camp but was unable to complete a training session Wednesday afternoon due to a potential arm injury. Medical scan results are pending, and more information will be provided once an update is received.

PORTLAND THORNS FC | APRIL FIFA WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL SCHEDULE

Australia - Mackenzie Arnold* and Kaitlyn Torpey

Australia vs Korea Republic

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Kickoff: 2 a.m. PT

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Australia v Korea Republic

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Kickoff: 1:30 a.m. PT

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, Australia

Canada - Mimi Alidou and Jessie Fleming

Canada vs Argentina

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Canada vs Argentina

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PT

Venue: Starlight Stadium, Langford, Canada

Denmark - Isabella Obaze

Wales vs Denmark

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Kickoff: 9 a.m. PT

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Denmark vs Italy

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Kickoff: 11:15 a.m. PT

Venue: MCH Arena, Herning, Denmark

Japan - Hina Sugita

Japan vs Colombia

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Kickoff: 10 p.m. PT

Venue: Yodoko Sakura Stadium, Osaka, Japan

Mexico - Reyna Reyes

Mexico vs Jamaica

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. PT

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Mexico vs Jamaica

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

USA - Sam Coffey

USA v Brazil

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Kickoff: 2 p.m. PT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Watch: TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, Peacock

USA v Brazil

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

Watch: TBS, Max, Universo, Peacock

USA U-23 - Caiya Hanks, Olivia Moultrie, Reilyn Turner

USWNT U-23 Training Camp

Date: Monday, March 31-Monday, April 7, 2025

Location: Carson, California

*Participation pending due to potential injury

