Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Named NWSL Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally

April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dash midfielder Maggie Graham was named the NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally. The league announced the award earlier today and Graham is the first rookie to earn the honor for the Dash.

Graham scored in back-to-back games to open the 2025 season beginning with her goal against the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium on March 14. The midfielder scored again the following weekend on the road and her tally helped Houston secure their first victory of the season, a 2-1 triumph over Chicago Stars FC on March 23. The rookie earned her first start on March 28 as the Dash earned their first clean sheet of the season in a gridlock encounter with NJ/NY Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

The midfielder signed a three-year contract with the team on Jan. 21, and she is one of nine new players added to the roster for the 2025 season. She is a product of Duke University and led the Blue Devils to the semifinals of the 2024 Women's College Cup plus the ACC regular season title in her final season with the team. Graham was a finalist for the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy and she was named the ACC Midfielder of the Year in 2024.

The Houston Dash returns to league play on Saturday, April 12 as the team hosts Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

