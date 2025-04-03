Little Spain in Sandy: Nuria Rábano

Galicia, San Sebastian, Barcelona, Wolfsburg, and now Sandy. Nuria Rábano is no stranger to seeking out new challenges in unknown places. In her young soccer career, she has had success that most people dream of.

Her story is still being written and she has a lot to offer as a defender for the Blue-and-Gold. Upcoming, we will take a further look into the mind of the Spanish footballer in this second edition of the 'Little Spain in Sandy' miniseries.

Rábano's Route to the Royals

Nuria Rábano is a new Royals signing that will surely put many smiles on fans' faces. Joining the team on a transfer for an undisclosed fee in January of this year, the left back was born and raised in Santiago de Compostela- the capital of Galicia- Spain, and found success through her many experiences in Spanish and German football. Rábano made her Liga F debut with Deportivo La Coruña and never looked back, asserting herself as a promising young talent in the country's 'Primera división'. Her success gave way for a move to Real Sociedad and later to FC Barcelona where she won a treble of trophies including the league title, Champions League, and the Spanish Supercup. Before making her way to Utah, the 25-year-old had her first football experience outside of her home country, playing for VfL Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

As a recent Royals recruit, Rábano has only had a couple of months to adjust to her new life here in Utah. However, it was a challenge that she was prepared to take on by the horns when asked what influenced her decision to make the move. "The change of scenery and from the European and Spanish game. It really caught my eye at my age and perhaps wouldn't have been possible at another time. I like to explore new countries and cities, it was the perfect moment to do so."

Nuria was able to showcase her talent in the first two games of the season with the team as a starter. While she is still adjusting to a brand new league and playstyle, she already recognizes an important difference between her time in Germany compared to her current experience. "It's true that here compared to Germany, having people know your language makes things easier and makes you feel closer to those people," she explained.

On and off the pitch she has begun to establish relationships with her new teammates. Coinciding with other Spanish footballers makes her time here more enjoyable as they can relate to each other having grown up in the same country. It also helps to see a familiar face. "It helps a lot in a team. Having played with Ana and meeting Claudia, not having played with her yet but knowing that she is Spanish facilitates everything for someone new, to be able to ask questions. These are things that help and make you feel better," Nuria responded.

"Culture shock" are often two words that come to mind whenever someone makes an important decision to leave something familiar behind, such as their home or their family. Nevertheless, Nuria considers that soccer smoothens the assimilation process. "Playing soccer you see a lot of internationals and many cultures but it wasn't a shock. I feel that I adapt quickly to this."

One might also feel more comfortable if their teammates are encouraging them to share their culture, something that Rábano is experiencing with URFC. She described, "I think they embrace our culture and it's appreciated and it allows you to communicate with them and teach them, as well as teach me. The ones who like the language the most approach you. They are all super nice and friendly and I think that the European and Spanish culture really attracts attention."

In order to remain comfortable in a foreign environment, it's pivotal to remain true to who you are and where you come from. Having things that remind you of home can make your time easier, and that comfort can reflect on the field. "There are many kilometers that separate me from my home and to feel the warmth of other Spaniards or people that want to learn your language is appreciated to feel closer to home," she continued.

The Royals are undoubtedly a melting pot of different cultures represented in both their players and coaching staff. Nuria praises what the team has done to create this diverse environment. "Each player from each country arrives with their own values and journey. That's why we are different. Uniting countries, technique, tactics, and values helps a team grow and is always positive."

In just a short amount of time, Nuria Rábano has begun to admire the beauty that Sandy has to offer her. From the snow to the malls, Utah is very different from her home in Spain. "Seeing the snow for so long is something that I didn't experience in Spain. Also the leisure time-you have more things to do, more events. The views are also difficult to find elsewhere," she concluded.

