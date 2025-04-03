Forward Temwa Chawinga Named March NWSL Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS

April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP and Golden Boot winner, picked up right where she left off. Chawinga has been named the March NWSL Player of the Month presented by EA SPORTS, as announced by the league on Thursday.

Winning the first NWSL Player of the Month recognition of the 2025 season, Chawinga has now captured the honor for the fourth time in her career. She won the award on three occasions in 2024 to become the first player since 2014 to win it three times in a single season.

Chawinga has powered Kansas City to an unblemished 3-0-0 record as one of only two teams without a loss or draw during the first month of the NWSL regular season. She has scored in all three matches thus far to top league standings with a trio of goals, also leading all players with nine shots and six shots on target.

A year after becoming the first player in NWSL history to score 20 goals in a single season, Chawinga wasted no time getting on the board in 2025. She scored the Current's first goal of the season in just the fourth minute to jumpstart a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns on March 15. Her second goal came a week later in the form of a stoppage time dagger to seal a 2-0 victory at 2024 NWSL runner-up Washington Spirit.

No stranger to rewriting the record books, Chawinga's opening strike in a 3-0 win against the Utah Royals on March 29 marked her eighth consecutive NWSL regular season appearance with a goal. That tied her own record first set from June 9 to Sept. 7, 2024. After her streak was broken Sept. 13, Chawinga closed the 2024 regular season with a goal in her final five appearances, a steak she carried over to 2025.

Chawinga and the Current resume NWSL regular season action on Saturday, April 12, against the San Diego Wave at 9 p.m. CT at Snapdragon Stadium. The match will be broadcast nationally on ION and simulcast locally on KMCI, 38 the Spot. The team then returns to CPKC Stadium the following week to host the Houston Dash at 6:30 p.m. CT.

