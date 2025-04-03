Jen Beattie to Join Bay FC as Content Contributor and Match Day Host

April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today that recently retired defender Jen Beattie has joined the club as a Content Contributor and Match Day Host. Beattie will help the club engage with its passionate fans on match day and provide coverage across the club's social media and digital channels, enriching fans' in-stadium experience and providing exclusive access to the club's players and fans.

"I'm ecstatic to continue to be part of the Bay FC family and support this club and its fans," said Beattie. "To tell the club's story is so exciting and an opportunity I can't wait to begin. Bay FC fans are unmatched in their love for the club and bring such tremendous energy to the Bay Area."

With Bay FC, Beattie will serve as a voice of the club on select match days at PayPal Park, engaging directly with fans as excitement builds leading up to kickoff. Across its social media and digital channels, Beattie will provide constant coverage of match days through the eyes of the club's players, previewing the club's matchups and giving followers a front row seat to the action on the pitch.

Following a decorated eighteen-year career that spanned four countries, included 14 trophies and stints at some of the world's top clubs, Beattie announced her retirement from professional football in January. She spent her final season on the pitch with Bay FC as a member of its inaugural season roster. Alongside her playing career Beattie has led a celebrated career in media and broadcasting, covering football in England and her native Scotland with Sky Sports and the BBC.

Bay FC is back in action Sunday, April 13 at PayPal Park vs. Chicago Stars FC. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m., and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets. Bay FC will celebrate Women's Empowerment Night, presented by Invisalign, with special pre-match programming and a bucket hat giveaway.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.