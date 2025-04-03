Gotham FC and Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós Agree to Contract Extension

April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gotham FC and head coach Juan Carlos Amorós have agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season, the club announced Thursday.

Now in his third year with the club, Amorós has reshaped Gotham FC into one of the NWSL's top teams, winning the 2023 NWSL championship and setting multiple club records over the 2024 season. He is the second-longest tenured coach in the club's history.

Gotham FC will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET today with Amorós and Yael Averbuch West, Gotham FC's general manager and head of soccer operations.

"Juan has played an enormous role in shifting the culture at this club over the last two years," said Averbuch West. "We couldn't be more delighted to have him continue with us as we work to bring more silverware to Gotham FC."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey with Gotham FC," Amorós said. "The ambition, passion and dedication I see every day from our players and staff inspire me, and I am looking forward to what we can achieve together in the future."

Amorós joined Gotham FC on Nov. 1, 2022 after serving five months as the interim head coach of the Houston Dash, leading the club to its first NWSL playoff appearance.

In his first season at the helm, Amorós led Gotham FC to the largest single-season turnaround in club history, improving its point total by 18 and securing a postseason berth. The club earned its first NWSL playoff win with a 2-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage, becoming the first No. 6 seed to advance. Amorós guided Gotham FC to its first NWSL title, defeating OL Reign, 2-1, in the 2023 NWSL championship. He was named the 2023 NWSL Coach of the Year.

In 2024, Amorós continued to build on that momentum, leading Gotham FC to its best regular season finish to date. The club posted a 17-4-5 record with 56 points - all club bests - while setting new defensive marks by conceding only 20 goals and logging six shutouts on the road. Gotham FC also scored a franchise-record 23 goals at home and earned the No. 3 playoff seed, hosting its first home postseason match.

Amorós is the first NWSL head coach since Vlatko Andonovski (FC Kansas City, 2013-15) to reach the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in the league - 2022 with Houston and 2023-24 with Gotham FC.

The 40-year-old Spanish coach has built an extensive résumé across three of the sport's most competitive nations: Spain, England and the United States. Over nine years with Tottenham Hotspur FC Women, Amorós helped guide the club from the third tier of English football to the FA Women's Super League. In 2019, he and co-head coach Karen Hills were named joint Managers of the Year after earning promotion with a second-place finish in the FA Women's Championship. The pair also received the award in the third-tier FA Women's National League.

In the 2021-22 season, Amorós managed Real Betis Féminas in Spain's top division, leading the team to a club-record eight-match unbeaten streak.

Amorós took over as interim head coach of the Houston Dash on July 16, 2022, opening his tenure with a 4-1 win over Chicago. He finished the season with a 6-3-2 record.

Amorós holds a UEFA Pro license, the highest-level UEFA coaching certification, and has a diploma in Football Management from the League Managers Association Institute of Leadership and High Performance. He has also completed elite coaching courses with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Scottish FA and the English FA and earned an MBA from the Autonomous University of Madrid in 2018.

