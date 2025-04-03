Houston Dash Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten Returns to Active Roster
April 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that midfielder Kiki Van Zanten was removed from the Season Ending Injury list. Van Zanten will be eligible for selection on Saturday, April 12 as the Dash return to league play at Shell Energy Stadium against Angel City FC.
The midfielder will also join the Jamaican National Team for a pair of friendlies against Mexico during the upcoming FIFA window. That includes a friendly at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, April 8. Tickets for that match are available HERE.
Van Zanten was drafted by Houston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. She signed a two-year contract extension with a mutual option for 2027 with the team at the end of last year.
Van Zanten made four appearances and earned one start for the Dash prior to suffering a foot injury during Houston's match against the Washington Spirit in April 2024. The Buffalo Grove, Illinois native made her professional debut last year on March 16 in the opening match of the season against the North Carolina Courage.
