Twelve San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for FIFA's April International Window

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - Twelve of San Diego Wave FC's players have been called up to represent their respective countries on the international stage for FIFA's April window.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist will represent Sweden and forward Kyra Carusa will represent the Republic of Ireland in UEFA Nations League group stage matches. Lundksvist will face off against Italy and Wales with the Swedish team while Carusa will take on Greece with the Irish. Lundkvist first debuted with the senior national team in February of 2023 and has since earned 19 appearances while helping the team qualify for the 2025 European Championship. Carusa has scored five goals across her 24 appearances for Ireland, adding a goal in the federation's last win against Turkey on February 21.

France will also compete in the UEFA Nations League matches, calling forward Delphine Cascarino and midfielder Kenza Dali to compete against Switzerland and Norway for the federation. Cascarino and Dali have competed for France on the world stage for nearly a decade together. Dali has earned 75 caps and scored 13 goals since 2014 while Cascarino has made 74 appearances and scored 14 goals since 2016.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Adriana Leon will travel to British Columbia with the Canadian Women's National team for a pair of friendly matches against Argentina. Leon is one of Canada's most accomplished players, currently leading the nation in all-time goals scored (41) for an active player across both the men's and women's national teams. Sheridan has represented Canada since 2016, making 57 appearances (52 starts) while recording 30 clean sheets at the international level.

Forward María Sánchez has been called up to Mexico's Women's National team for a pair of friendlies against Jamaica that will be played in the United States. Sánchez made her debut for the senior team in 2015 and has since made over 70 appearances for Mexico. At the 2023 Pan American Games, she scored four goals and became the first Mexican player to tie for the Golden Boot.

San Diego's newest signing, Daniela Arias, will represent Colombia for a single matchup against Japan on April 5. The defender, who joined the Wave FC squad on March 26, has competed with the Colombian national team since 2018 and has earned over 50 appearances. She has represented her country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2019 Pan American Games where she helped Colombia secure a gold medal.

Midfielder Gia Corley has been called up to the U-23 German Youth National team for a quarter final match in Group A of the WU23 European competition finals. Germany will first take on the Netherlands which will determine whether the team plays in the final or the semi final against Italy or Norway. The 22-year-old has competed for Germany at the U-17 to U-23 levels, including two FIFA World Cups (U-17 and U-20) where she netted a total of three goals. In addition, she also captained the squad at the 2019 UEFA U-17 Championship, leading Germany to their seventh title in a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands.

The United States Youth National teams have called up three of the Wave's young stars - Kimmi Ascanio (U-17 U.S. YNT), Melanie Barcenas (U-19 U.S. YNT) and Quincy McMahon (U-23 U.S. YNT).

Ascanio will represent the U.S. in the final round of the 2025 Concacaf Women's Under-17 Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago where they will take on Hondorus and El Salvador. The midfielder has been a mainstay for the U.S. Youth National teams and in the last year, she was the youngest player on the roster for the U-17 Concacaf Women's Championship and scored a goal in the final match to win the tournament.

Barcenas has been called to the U-19 YNT team for the first time after playing with the U-17 team over the last year where started in every match of the 2024 U-17 World Cup and scored three times in the group stage, ultimately helping the team to a Bronze Medal finish. She will train with the U-19 squad in U.S. Soccer's U-19 and U-18 concurrent training camp from March 31 - April 8 in Fayetteville, Ga.

McMahon, one of the Wave's offseason signings from UCLA, will train with the U-23 YNT squad in Carson, Calif. as a forward for the team's first camp of 2025. On the international stage, she has played with the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-23 United States levels.

International Schedule

U-17 United States vs. U-17 Trinidad and Tobago

Monday, March 31 at 4 p.m. PT

Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

U-17 United States vs. U-17 Honduras

Wednesday, April 2 at 1 p.m. PT

Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

Ireland vs. Greece

Friday, April 4 at 7 a.m. PT

Stadio Thódoros Vardinoyánnis in Heraklion, Greece

U-23 Germany vs. U-23 Netherlands

Friday, April 4 at 7 a.m. PT

Estadio Enrique Roca in Murcia, Spain

Sweden vs. Italy

Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. PT

Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden

France vs. Switzerland

Friday, April 4 at 11 a.m. PT

AFG Arena in St. Gallen, Switzerland

Canada vs. Argentina

Friday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT

BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia

U-17 United States vs. U-17 El Salvador

Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. PT

Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Saturday, April 5 at 2:30 p.m. PT

CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Colombia vs. Japan

Saturday, April 5 at 10 p.m. PT

Yodoko Sakura Stadium in Osaka, Japan

France vs. Norway

Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT

Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway

Sweden vs. Wales

Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. PT

Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden

Ireland vs. Greece

Tuesday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT

Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Tuesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. PT

Shell Energy Stadium in Houston

Canada vs. Argentina

Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. PT

Starlight Stadium in Langford, British Columbia

