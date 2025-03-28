Utah Royals FC Places Defender Tatumn Milazzo on SEI

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces defender Tatumn Milazzo has been placed on the season-ending injury list.

Milazzo suffered a torn ACL in training on March 21 and has since undergone successful surgery. She will work closely with the Utah Royals medical staff during her recovery.

Prior to the injury, Milazzo was on track to make her Royals debut after recovering from a preseason knock. With 70 career starts in the NWSL, she was tipped to be a prominent part of the Royals defense this season.

The Royals' next home match is on Friday, April 11 against Portland Thorns, with kickoff at America First Field at 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/.

