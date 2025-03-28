ACFC Forward Claire Emslie and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Match against Seattle Reign FC

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared for their second home match of the 2025 NWSL Regular Season this week against Seattle Reign FC this Sunday, March 30 at BMO Stadium, airing nationally on CBS Sports Network (5:00 pm PT kickoff).

Below please find quotes from forward Claire Emslie and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity:

ACFC Forward Claire Emslie

On what it means to be a part of this club:

"The club has changed so much since the first year. I'm so invested in this place and I love this club. I want to see it succeed. I know that it is a long journey and it's going to be a lot of ups and downs, but the best thing was coming in January to the new facility.

"It's just great to see it in such a positive place now, and I'm excited to see what we can do this year."

On the team's performance in the first two matches:

"With two ties, not losing is a big thing we can take. We want to get wins and that's what we're looking to do this weekend. We've had a lot of young players with first time experience playing in the league. I'm really proud of them for stepping up and playing their part.

"We're not playing how we want to play yet, but we're taking small steps and taking positives when we can each game."

On her recent call up to play for the Scotland Women's National Team:

"I love Scotland more than anything in the world. I love being Scottish and representing my country is the proudest thing in the world. Every time I get the call up, I'm so happy and proud. I love going to camp and playing with the girls. It's special."

ACFC Interim Head Coach Sam Laity

On the club's progress in training this week:

"We had four training sessions this week, so that's great prep for Seattle. Overall, training's been very good."

On the rebuild of Seattle's roster:

"I know a lot of players in Seattle. It's probably been the biggest turnover they had in a long time for the club, in terms of player recruitment and new players coming in. They've got a lot of younger players into the squad, so a lot of players that have got pace and high potential.

"It's been interesting to see how they've integrated into that squad. I will say it's a very settled and pretty mature team. Laura's been there a number of years and they have a pretty set structure and a good rhythm on and off the field."

On Claire Emslie:

"She's a dynamic player who is useful between and behind the lines. Her ability from set pieces is really high. She's been great since I've been here. She's a player that I've been aware of for a long time, even going back to the days when she was in Orlando."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.