Houston Dash Celebrate She Shines Night Later Today at Shell Energy Stadium

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium later tonight to host She Shines Night as they face NJ/NY Gotham FC for the first of two meetings this year.

WHO: Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC WHEN: Friday, March 28 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV: NWSL +

U.S. Feed: Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli

Global Feed: JP Dellacamera and Lianne Sanderson

PTS MEDIA/Deportes Nation

Spanish Audio: Alex Parra, Danny Rodriguez and Laura Gomez

A limited-edition She Shines t-shirt will be available on Friday and Dash players will wear the shirt during warmups to recognize women that inspired them. The shirt was designed by six local female artists from the Young Art Pros program. A full overview of festivities is available HERE.

The Dash earned their first triumph of the season last Sunday with a 2-1 victory on the road over Chicago Stars FC. Paige Nielsen scored the equalizer in the first half, her first goal of the season and second for the club. The defender scored the game-winning goal last May on the road last season against Angel City FC.

Rookie Maggie Graham came off the bench in the 60th minute, joining forward Evelina Duljan and midfielder Delanie Sheehan as the first players to come off the bench. The trio combined for the game-winning goal and with the tally, Graham is the first rookie to score in back-to-back appearances to start the season. Graham scored in the opening match of the season against the Washington Spirit on March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium.

