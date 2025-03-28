Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Forward, Nádia Gomes

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars today announced the extension of Portuguese international and forward, Nádia Gomes. The 2023 USL W League National Player of the Year extends her time with the Stars through June 30, 2025.

Gomes originally joined Chicago Stars FC on a one-year contract with a one-year option in 2024. The Portuguese international was called into camp in March 2024 and started in three of her nine appearances as a Chicago Star during the season, winning 11 tackles. While the forward's option for 2025 was not exercised, Gomes rejoined the Stars on a short-term contract prior to signing an extension through June 30. Gomes kicked off 2025 starting in the Stars' National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season opener against the Orlando Pride March 14, seeing the pitch for 64 minutes.

Gomes previously played collegiately at Brigham Young University, tallying 23 goals and 23 assists over 83 career appearances and earning a spot on the NCAA All-American Third Team before entering the 2018 NWSL Draft. The Portuguese attacker began her professional career being drafted and signed by the Orlando Pride as a national team replacement player in 2018. In 2023, Gomes joined USL W League side, San Francisco Glens SC, scoring 17 goals in 15 appearances and earning 2023 USL W League National Player of the Year.

Gomes and the Chicago Stars resume NWSL regular-season action at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, this Sunday, March 30, hosting Racing Louisville FC at 3 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase Season Ticket Memberships and all single-match tickets at chicagostars.com/tickets or by calling 312-241-2069.

