Racing's Pokorny Placed on 45-Day Injury List

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC midfielder Maddie Pokorny has been placed on the 45-day injury list after suffering a hip injury in training.

While Pokorny hasn't seen action yet this season, the 28-year-old played in 33 games for Racing over the last two seasons across competitions, including one regular season start. The former Saint Louis Billiken joined Racing as a National Team Replacement Player on a temporary contract in 2023 before signing a two-yer deal.

Racing Louisville will face Chicago Stars FC at 4 p.m. Sunday from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. Locally, fans can listen to the game on Talk Radio 1080 AM.

Racing's next home game is on Saturday, April 12, versus the Washington Spirit. The game coincides with the Thunder Over Louisville airshow and fireworks display. Visit racingloufc.com/thunder for tickets and more information.

