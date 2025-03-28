Houston Dash Earn First Clean Sheet of the Season

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash earned their first clean sheet of the season following a scoreless draw with NJ/NY Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium earlier this evening.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell tallied her first save of the match in the 69th minute. The goalkeeper was well positioned to handle Ella Stevens' effort at the near post. Campbell finished with two saves against Gotham. The Dash goalkeeper earned her 39th clean sheet today and that is the fourth highest mark in league history.

Dash midfielder Maggie Graham earned her first start of the season tonight and she finished with three recoveries plus one chance created in the match tonight.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came off the right foot of Yazmeen Ryan in the 52nd minute. Ryan attempted to find the top corner of the far post, but her effort was off target.

Dash midfielder Evelina Duljan entered the game in the 61st minute and Houston's final opportunity of the game came in the 88th minute after the Swedish international forced a save.

Defensively, Natalie Jacobs led the team with seven recoveries against Gotham and finished the match going 10-for-10 in duels. Jacobs also led the team with three interceptions tonight. Jacobs, Paige Nielsen and Avery Patterson combined for 12 of the team's 20 clearances tonight.

The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 12 to host Angel City FC. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.