Kansas City Current Hires Tally Baker as Chief People Officer

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current announced today the appointment of Tally Baker as Chief People Officer. Baker brings a wealth of experience partnering with organizations to translate business requirements and market dynamics into effective talent strategies.

"We are excited to welcome Tally to our organization," said Co-Owner and Co-Founder Chris Long. "Her extensive experience and leadership qualities will be instrumental in nurturing talent, helping drive growth and positively impacting not only our culture, but also our broader community."

Baker joins the Current after a successful tenure at both Oracle and Cerner Corporation where she spent more than 20 years within the human resources department holding various positions. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and human resource management from the University of Central Missouri along with multiple human resource and leadership certificates. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Tally is actively engaged in her community through various organizations and leadership programs.

"I am truly excited to join the Kansas City Current and look forward to partnering with the leadership team to cultivate talent and drive continued advancement for the organization and our community," said Baker.

The Kansas City Current return home to take on the Utah Royals Saturday, March 29 at 6:30 pm CT. Fans can watch the match on ION, simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call as well as listen to the match on 90.9 the Bridge and on the KC Current app with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko calling the action. Fans can also listen in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current app.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.