Kansas City Current Welcome Houston Dash to CPKC Stadium

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (4-0-0, 12 pts., 2nd place) seek to continue its unbeaten streak heading into Week Five of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The Current will welcome the Houston Dash (1-2-1, 4 pts., 10th place) to CPKC Stadium on Saturday night with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The match will broadcast nationally on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call. Locally, the match will be simulcast on KMCI, 38 the Spot. Fans in Kansas City can also listen to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Kansas City returns home following a 2-0 road win over the San Diego Wave on April 12. Goalkeeper Lorena earned her third consecutive shutout while midfielders Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta contributed goals. Debinha became the eighth player in NWSL history to reach the 50 regular-season goal milestone and solidified herself as the fifth player in league history to join the elusive 50-goal, 25-assist club. LaBonta converted the 11th penalty kick of her NWSL regular season career, which ranks fifth in league laurels.

TEAL TOWN KITS MAKE HOME DEBUT

For the first time since the Teal Town Kits were revealed for the Kansas City Current's 2025 season, the Current will wear them at home at CPKC Stadium. The Current's new secondary kit features a full spread of teal from shoulders to socks inspired by the club, the city and the fans' passion. The vibrant teal tones and the city grid reflect the people and the community that are the power behind the club. A current coursing through the design is the strongest element. The KC Current crest is located above the players hearts and placed on the map where CPKC Stadium is located in Kansas City, Mo., along the Missouri Riverfront.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Current have played 22 matches across all competitions (regular season, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, postseason) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 18-1-3 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium, including an 11-1-3 record across 15 regular season home games.

Forward Temwa Chawinga has scored in an NWSL-record 10 consecutive regular season home matches, three more than any other player in league history (Kealia Watt, 7). Chawinga has been involved in at least one goal in 14 of her 15 league matches at CPKC Stadium, totaling 19 goal contributions (15 goals, 4 assists).

LEGENDS OF THE LEAGUE

Midfielder Debinha's opening strike in the 16th minute on April 12 propelled her to become the eighth player in NWSL history to notch 50 regular season career goals. With 50 goals and 25 assists on her resume, no other player has recorded more goal contributions in regular season NWSL play than Debinha since her league debut in 2017. She is just the fifth player in NWSL history to hit the 50-25 milestone and the second active player along with Lynn Biyendolo (née Williams). Additionally, Debinha has been involved in the build-up of 26 shots so far during the regular season, four more than any other player this year.

Fellow midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta also joined an elite group on April 12 with her second penalty kick of the 2025 campaign in the 25th minute. The captain became the fifth player in NWSL history to convert 11 or more regular season PKs, trailing Megan Rapinoe (14), Marta (13), Ashley Hatch (13) and Kim Little (12).

ON A HOT STREAK

The Current have not conceded a goal since the 49th minute of the 2025 season opener on March 15. That is a new franchise record for consecutive shutout minutes with 311 entering Saturday's contest. Kansas City's three-match shutout streak is also tied for the longest in club history. Dating back to the end of last season, the Current are also on a streak of winning eight straight regular season matches, matching the longest run in NWSL history (Orlando, April-May 2024).

GOALS GALORE

Kansas City is the second team in NWSL history to win each of its last four matches by multiple goals (Seattle Reign, 2014). The club has also won its last six regular season contests by multi-goal margins, the longest streak in league history. The Current have scored 10 goals across four matches, with eight of those goals coming in the first half. On top of that, the Current have scored two or more goals in six consecutive regular season contests, one shy of matching the longest streak in NWSL history.

Through Week Four of the 2025 NWSL season, the Current are the only club with two players on the Golden Boot leaderboard. Debinha and Temwa Chawinga are part of a four-way tie for second place with three goals apiece.

TOP OF THE TABLE

Kansas City and Orlando are at the top of the table with 12 points. It is the first time in NWSL history two teams have started the season 4-0-0, and only three other teams have won their first four games of the season (North Carolina in 2017 & 2018 and Seattle in 2014). Only one team (Seattle in 2014) has won its first five matches of the season; Seattle's 2014 squad owns the league record for winning its opening seven games.

Additionally, Kansas City is one of eight NWSL teams in the most recent Opta Power Rankings from April 14. No other league has more than four teams in the top 20. The Current are the highest-ranked NWSL team on the list, checking in at No. 6 with a rating of 94.30. The next closest NWSL team is the Orlando Pride (No. 8, 93.19).

ON RECORD WATCH

After becoming just the 12th player in NWSL history to reach 15,000 minutes played, more history is on the horizon for midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo. She is one assist away from sharing a piece of the NWSL regular season assist record. With 30, she is currently one behind Sophia Huerta and Jess McDonald who co-own the record with 31. DiBernardo also owns the Kansas City Current franchise record for NWSL regular season assists with eight.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current goalkeeper Lorena - Lorena has made an immediate impact since signing with the club in December 2024. She has kept a clean sheet in her last three appearances, tied for the most shutouts in the NWSL through four games. Her .923 save percentage is the highest among goalkeepers who have started two or more games. Lorena had a season-high four saves in Kansas City's last outing at San Diego on April 12. She earned a spot on the NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for March.

Houston Dash midfielder Maggie Graham - Maggie Graham, who signed with Houston in January after her collegiate career at Duke University, leads the team with a pair of goals. She scored in back-to-back games off the bench to open the season and has started the last two matches. She was named the NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for March, becoming the first rookie to earn the honor for the Dash. Graham also ranks first on the Dash's roster with three shots on goal.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION NOTICE

Fans attending Saturday's match are encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential delays. CPKC Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. CT. Due to the city's ongoing KC Streetcar construction on the Grand Boulevard Bridge, matchday parking and transportation will be affected.

On-site parking at CPKC Stadium is sold out. Parking passes will not be available for purchase on-site, and fans without a prepaid parking pass will be directed to off-site options. Fans with prepaid parking passes purchased can access on-site parking lots at CPKC Stadium three hours prior to kickoff, beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT for Saturday's match. To ensure a smooth on-site parking experience, please have your parking pass displayed on your mobile device upon arrival.

The Current continue to offer a free matchday shuttle service to fans. The shuttle location at 7th & Main will be the only operating location for shuttles. The Current will not operate the 2nd & Grand location until streetcar construction is completed on the Grand Blvd. Bridge in Spring 2025. Shuttle buses will pick-up and drop-off fans at this location on matchday two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, beginning at 4:00 p.m., and the last shuttle will operate two hours after the end of the match.

The Current encourages fans looking to use the shuttle service to park in lots near the 7th & Main shuttle location. Only parking lots at CPKC Stadium are owned and operated by KC Current. For more information, visit the CPKC Stadium Transportation Hub.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

OUT: Gabrielle Robinson (SEI - Knee), Alex Pfeiffer (SEI - Knee), Kristen Hamilton (Hip), Alana Cook (Hip)

QUESTIONABLE: Michelle Cooper (Lower Leg)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: None

KANSAS CITY CURRENT ANNOUNCE SLIGHT TIME CHANGE FOR MAY 11

The Kansas City Current, along with the National Women's Soccer League and Bay FC, have announced a new start time for the team's match Sunday, May 11, at CPKC Stadium. Originally scheduled for a 12:00 p.m. CT start time, the match will now begin at 11:50 a.m. CT. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Fans in Kansas City will still be able to catch Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge and the match will be broadcast in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 18, 2025

