Preview: Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - Chicago Stars FC (1-3-0, 3 pts), fresh off their first win against Bay FC, now turn their attention to Utah Royals FC (0-3-1, 1 pt), who look to earn their first win of the season against the Stars. With their win, Chicago now sits in 12th place on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) table, with just two points separating them from fifth place. It's still early days in the 2025 NWSL season, but if the Stars can find their stride, the team can once again find themselves above the playoff line and bring renewed energy to their season.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Marquee Plus, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago earned their first win of 2025 on the road against Bay FC, 1-2

UTA: Utah continued without a win after a shutout at home by Portland, 0-1

Storylines

Dynamic Duo: Forwards, Jameese Joseph and Ludmila, put on a show last weekend in the Bay Area. Joseph assisted on two goals, both scored by the dynamic Brazilian, Ludmila. In one match, Joseph tied her rookie season assist total (2) and Ludmila scored almost as many goals as she had in 2024 (3). That marked Ludmila's first match in the NWSL and with the Stars recording multiple goals, as well as Joseph's first match with multiple assists in her young career. The duo combined for seven shots, putting more than half on frame, while Joseph herself accounted for four of the team's eight created chances. Joseph is now tied for the league lead in assists, while Ludmila is just two goals behind Washington's Ashley Hatch, who currently sits atop the goal leaders with four to her name. With 21 matches left in the regular-season, Joseph and Ludmila will have ample opportunity to give Chicago Stars fans more to cheer about.

Head-to-Head: Heading into Friday's match, Chicago sits two places higher on the NWSL table than Utah, but familiar with the uneasy feeling of being at the bottom of the table, the Stars know better than to underestimate the Royals. Having beaten Bay FC this past weekend, plus the general chaotic nature of the NWSL, Friday will be anyone's match to win. Looking at the clubs' head-to-head stats, there's very little separating the two sides. Both teams have scored three goals this season with Chicago notching just one more assist than Utah. Utah has 14% more possession than Chicago so far this season (54.4 to 40.7), as well as more accurate passes (1,349 to 877), including more accurate long balls (85 to 63). Chicago, however, does have more a more accurate shooting percentage (63% to 37%) and more corner kicks attempted (15 to 9).

Sophomore Sensations: Fans will want to pay close attention to each team's sophomore players, Ally Sentnor (UTA) and Jameese Joseph (CHI). The two rising stars have kicked off their careers in exciting fashion, with Sentnor receiving multiple call-ups to the Unted States Women's National Team and Joseph joining the U.S. youth teams recently. Joseph on the season has more goals (1 to 0) and assists (2 to 1) than Sentnor, but the young Royal is doing everything in her power to keep Utah's season alive with more accurate passes (68 to 36) and more crosses attempted than Joseph (8 to 3). On a field filled with stars, these two will be sure to draw most of the attention and put on a show.

