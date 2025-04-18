Bay FC Makes Second East Coast Trip in Three Games to Face North Carolina Courage

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC makes its second trip to the East Coast in three games this weekend, heading to Cary, N.C. to face off with two-time title winners North Carolina Courage Saturday at First Horizon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT. and the match will broadcast live on NWSL+ with Mike Watts and Kacey White and NBC Sports Bay Area+ with Jessica Charman and Gary Bailey on the call.

The club looks to get back into the win column after facing consecutive defeats for the first time since Oct. Bay FC played well after halftime last week at home vs. Chicago, controlling the possession balance and outshooting their foes. However, a pair of first half scores by the visitors proved to be the deciders in the match.

Bay FC got on the board with midfielder Caroline Conti's conversion from the penalty spot just before the 60 minute mark, the Clemson product's first career professional goal. Conti entered as a substitute at halftime and her score marked the club's first penalty since Sept. 28 last season at Lumen Field vs. Seattle Reign FC. She becomes the third player to net her first career goal with Bay FC, following Maddie Moreau in 2024 and Karlie Lema in Week 2 against Racing Louisville FC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji: While she's yet to get on the scoresheet this season, it hasn't been for lack of effectiveness. Kundananji has been stellar in creating chances and has been given tremendous respect by opposing backlines all season for her ability to create space one on one. Against Chicago in Week 4, she led all players with 14 touches in the opposing penalty area.

North Carolina Courage midfielder Jaedyn Shaw: One of the high-profile moves in the league this past offseason was Shaw's acquisition by North Carolina, who gained one of the league's top playmakers. Shaw has been stellar in the season's first month, ranking fifth league-wide in chances created. She's earned nods with the U.S. Women's National Team in each of its competition windows this year at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and friendlies earlier this month vs. Brazil at SoFi Stadium and PayPal Park.

LEAGUE HONORS BETWEEN THE STICKS

Following Sunday's match, league honors came Bay FC's way. Jordan Silkowitz won the weekly poll for NWSL Save of the Week - the first of her career. Just 20 seconds after the start of the second half, a full-extension leap by Silkowitz sent away a close-range shot from Chicago after the visitors won possession and charged forward on the counter. Her stop won the weekly poll over Orlando Pride's Anna Morehouse, Kansas City Current's Lorena, and Seattle Reign FC's Claudia Dickey.

BACK TO AN OLD HOME

Defender Abby Dahlkemper, and midfielders Tess Boade and Kiki Pickett each trace their professional careers to this week's foe. Dahlkemper started her pro career with the club, then known as the Western New York Flash in 2015. Dahlkemper won a NWSL Championship in upstate New York before moving to Cary with the club and winning two more, along with earning three straight NWSL Best XI selections from 2017-2019 and 2017 NWSL Defender of the Year honors. Boade and Pickett were teammates in North Carolina in 2022 and 2023 before joining Bay FC. Boade also played collegiately for Duke.

Others on the club's roster have regional ties. Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, who hails from nearby High Point, N.C., and midfielder Dorian Bailey are each products of the University of North Carolina. Conti was born in Charlotte, N.C. and raised in Greenville, South Carolina before attending Clemson from 2019-2023. Midfielder Hannah Bebar finished her collegiate playing career at Duke as a 2024 All-American selection and helped the Blue Devils to the NCAA College Cup. She is currently finishing up her Master's Degree at the school and set to re-join the team this spring.

FROM THE STAT SHEET

Through four weeks, Bay FC ranks first in the league in penalty area entries, speaking to the club's ability to build up the pitch and put their opponents in tough spots. Bay FC has done so 138 times, and also ranks high in final third entries, doing so 235 times, exceeded only by one other club. In possession, Courage has been one of the top teams in the league in controlling the ball, keeping them close in every contest. Through the first four games of the season, the club has held 57% of the bbalance, leadsthe pack in completed passes, and ranks third in the league in passing accuracy.

OPPONENT REPORT

North Carolina has yet to claim a win this season and enters the match coming off a defeat at Gotham FC. Two scores right before halftime, and one shortly after by Gotham proved tough for Courage to rebound from. The club did manage to battle back and found a score in second half stoppage time to close the gap, but ultimately it was not enough to find points. In the season's first three weeks, North Carolina has played tight matches every time out, battling back for a draw on opening night vs. Louisville and getting another point from a scoreless affair at Portland.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY vs NC

Bay FC went unbeaten in its two matchups vs. the Courage in 2024 - playing to its lone draw of the year in Sept. before taking all three points in the final home match of the season Oct.19. Forward Asisat Oshoala scored in the first matchup, putting one over the line only nine minutes into the match. Dahlkemper scored the winner in the second contest after 83 minutes scoreless.

WHERE TO WATCH

Five locations around the Bay Area will host watch parties for the match:

21st Amendment Brewery Taproom, 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment Brewery and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

21st Amendment Brewpub, 563 2 nd St., San Francisco (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14 th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara (21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Fans taking in the match from 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro can enter to win one player-signed item of Bay FC merchandise per watch party location. Those who attend a 21st Amendment Brewery watch party in San Leandro, San Francisco, or Santa Clara can also utilize discount code BAYFC419 from Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms.

SCHEDULE UPDATE

Along with the NWSL and the Kansas City Current, Bay FC has announced that the club's match May 11 at CPKC Stadium will kick off 10 minutes earlier than originally scheduled. Originally slated for a 10 a.m. PT start, the broadcast on ESPN will now begin at 9:50 a.m. PT.

