What to Watch for as Racing Hosts San Diego Wave FC

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC pregame talk

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Racing Louisville FC pregame talk(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Seeking a bounce-back result, Racing Louisville FC welcomes a new-look San Diego Wave FC to Lynn Family Stadium for a 3 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

Racing Louisville (1-2-1, 4 points) is coming off its first home defeat of the 2025 campaign last Saturday, falling 2-0 to the third place Washington Spirit.

Despite the loss, a season-high 7,886 fans came out in support of Racing. Bev Yanez's team showed progress in the final third as the match went on, shifting the momentum late in the second half. Louisville more than doubled Washington's shots inside the box total in the final 45 minutes.

Defensively, even while conceding two goals, Racing held the Spirit to its lowest expected goals total (0.55) since the opening weekend of last season at Seattle Reign FC.

Back in front of its home fans, Louisville hopes to build off those positives against a San Diego Wave team that held the second-worst road record across the NWSL in 2024.

Spearheaded by a new head coach, Jonas Eidevall, San Diego (1-2-1, 4 points) has started the 2025 campaign with the same record as Racing. The Wave are ninth on the table and Louisville 11th with the clubs separated only on goal differential just outside the NWSL's playoff picture.

San Diego has dropped its last two games to the league's top-two teams - the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current.

Follow along...

The game will be streamed on the free NWSL+ app or via plus.nwslsoccer.com as well as Paramount+. Fans can also listen to the match on Sports Talk 790AM or 790louisville.com.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story lines...

Super Falcon returns: Forward Uchenna Kanu completed her comeback from injury last weekend against Washington, logging her first minutes for Racing in 224 days. Kanu, who missed the final two months of 2024 due to a knee injury, made an impact in her return to the pitch. After subbing on in the 85th minute, she tallied a shot as Louisville began to put the Spirit under pressure in the final stages of the match. The Nigerian international finished tied for the team lead in goals last season with five despite appearing in just 12 games.

Century marks: For two Racing players, last Saturday marked a significant milestone in their professional careers. Lauren Milliet and Janine Sonis both made their 100th NWSL appearance in the club's first fixture following the international break. Milliet played all 90 minutes in her usual right back role, while Sonis entered in the second half for rookie Sarah Weber. Of Milliet's 100, 98 have been for Louisville, while Sonis has made 14 appearances for the team.

Midfield enforcer: Back in the lineup after appearing off the bench at Chicago, Ary Borges was one of Racing's standouts against Washington. The Brazilian kept active in the middle third, constantly disrupting the Spirit's rhythm going forward. She led the team in recoveries (5), while finishing second in successful duels (9) behind only Kayla Fischer in the front line. It was the first time this season and fifth dating back to 2024 that Borges has recorded at least five recoveries at home.

Striking force: Even without a goal so far this campaign, Fischer is still asking questions of defenses each time out. The Ohio State product is tied for second in the NWSL in total shots with 14, trailing Gotham FC's Esther González. Her five shots last weekend were the most by a Racing player in a game this season. Fischer also totaled three fouls won against the Spirit, making her the new league leader in that category.

Joining rare air: With a save in the seventh minute last Saturday, goalkeeper Katie Lund became the newest member of the NWSL's 300-save club. Lund would go on to make three more saves throughout the match, giving her 303 in her career to date. The Texas native has logged 13 saves this season - tied for the second-most among goalkeepers.

Series history: Louisville has met the Wave, who came into the league as an expansion side in 2022, on six separate occasions in the regular season. San Diego holds the edge with two wins compared to Racing's one, while the teams have drawn three times. All three of those draws were scoreless.

Off and running: One of San Diego's offseason signings, Gia Corley, has impressively burst onto the NWSL scene. The versatile German attacker, who came over from Hoffenheim Frauen of the German top-flight in January, has netted two goals to go along with an assist. No Wave player has contributed to more goals through four games than the newcomer. After scoring her second goal and providing an assist at Utah Royals, Corley was named the Week 2 NWSL Player of the Week. Less than two weeks later, the 22-year-old earned a place as one of three midfielders on the league's March Best XI.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.