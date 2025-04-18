Utah Royals FC Signs Former Gotham FC Attacker Cece Kizer

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of free-agent attacker Cece Kizer through the 2026 season following Kizer's mutual termination of her contract with Gotham FC.

Drafted by the Houston Dash in the second round of the 2019 NWSL College Draft, Kizer made 16 appearances and 2 starts in her rookie year at age 21. After the 2020 season, Kizer headed overseas to Kolbotn Football Club in Kolbotn, Norway, making five starts for the first team, netting three goals for the Norwegian side, and helping them avoid relegation.

After a short stint overseas, Kizer returned to the NWSL, this time for the Racing Louisville FC to begin the 2021 campaign. Starting all 22 games for Racing, Kizer contributed five goals and one assist in her lone year in Derby City. In the midst of a second year in Louisville, Kizer was traded to her home club, Kansas City Current, just seven games into the season, alongside former URFC defender Addisyn Merrick. Playing in 22 matches, notching 21 starts throughout the 2022 campaign, Keizer tallied a total of seven goals and three assists, helping the Current finish fifth in the table and making a playoff run to the NWSL final before falling to Portland Thorns 2-0.

The American attacker who feels comfortable both in the midfield and front line also spent time with both the Houston Dash and NJ/NY Gotham FC prior to arriving at the Wasatch Front. So far this season, Kizer has made three appearances for Gotham FC.

Prior to turning professional, the Kansas native spent her collegiate career at the University of Mississippi. In four years with the Rebels, Kizer logged 83 appearances, scoring 48 goals, an Ole Miss Career Record. Kizer also left Oxford with the Ole Miss Career Points record of 119.

URFC welcome the Chicago Stars to 4450 feet of altitude in a Friday night edition of NWSL action. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm MDT at America First Field with broadcast available on NWSL+ and KMYU. URFC looks for its first taste of a full three points before hitting the road to take on the Houston Dash on April 25th.

