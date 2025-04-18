Houston Dash Face Unbeaten Kansas City on National Stage this Saturday

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will make their first appearance of the season on national television this Saturday as they travel to CPKC Stadium to face the Kansas City Current at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live this Saturday on ION (channel guide), which includes in-studio coverage with Seb Salazar and Kylen Mills.

The Dash look to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to Angel City FC at home on April 12. Forward Barbara Olivieri scored her first goal of the season in that match, and she has now scored five goals for the team since the 2024 regular season. Olivieri is the third Dash player to score for the team this season and a total of seven players have contributed to a goal in 2025, that mark is tied for the most in league play this season.

Forward Yazmeen Ryan tallied the assist on Olivieri's goal and that was her first goal contribution for the team this season. Ryan was one of seven players that returned from international duty last week following the first FIFA break of the year.

Defender Katie Lind earned her 150th regular season appearance last Saturday and the team will celebrate the milestone prior to the next home match on April 25 as the Dash host Utah Royals FC. Lind joined the Dash prior to the 2020 campaign and helped the team win the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup that summer. She also led the team to the postseason for the first time in club history in 2022.

Ryan led the team with four chances created on Saturday and the team combined for 10, the highest tally of chances created this season. The team also forced 30 clearances from Angel City, the second highest mark of the year.

Saturday's match marked the return of forward Diana Ordóñez, who was activated from the season ending injury list on March 23. Ordóñez forced a save in the opening stretch of Saturday's game following a corner kick. Defender Christen Westphal also made her Dash debut on Saturday and finished with two interceptions and two chances created.

Defensively, goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with three saves against Angel City. Centerback Paige Nielsen led the team with five clearances, and she finished with four recoveries. Olivieri led the team with seven recoveries on Saturday and midfielder Delanie Sheehan added six recoveries.

Kansas City extended their unbeaten streak to four games to open the season following their 2-0 victory on the road over San Diego Wave FC. Debinha and Lo'eau LaBonta scored for the Current on Saturday to secure Kansas City's second road victory of the season. The Current reached the semifinals of the 2024 postseason following a breakout campaign from Temwa Chawinga. The Malawi international scored 20 goals last season and has scored three goals in 2025.

Kansas City won the regular season series last year following a 2-0 victory at home on June 28 and Houston secured a point at home following a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium on May 5. Houston earned three points in their visit to Kansas City during the 2023 season following a 2-0 victory on May 26.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, April 25 to host Utah Royals FC at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash games are available on SeatGeek.

