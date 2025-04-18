Orlando Youth Soccer Network Unveils 11 Orlando Pride Soccer Schools Across Central Florida

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Youth Soccer Network announced today the integration of the Orlando Pride into the Network, a best-in-class youth soccer ecosystem encompassing over 15,000 youth athletes.

"The launch of the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools represents a major step forward in our commitment to developing athletes and growing the game at all levels," said Nick Santos, Director of Youth Soccer Development for Orlando City and Orlando Pride. "This initiative will not only provide young players with unparalleled resources and exposure but will also create a direct brand connection to the women's professional team, inspiring the next generation to reach their full potential."

The initiative will introduce 11 Orlando Pride Soccer Schools, increasing access to the sport of soccer and providing an unparallelled connection to the Orlando Pride brand, players, staff methodology, gameday experiences, coaching education and facilities. More than 4,000 female athletes and coaches within the network will don Orlando Pride branded uniforms, which will make it the largest youth affiliate program in the NWSL.

"The introduction of this program continues to show our ownership's and club's commitment to growing youth soccer in the Central Florida," Club's President of Business Operations Jarrod Dillon said. "We are extremely excited to add the Pride to our highly decorated Orlando Youth Soccer Network, and to expand our youth soccer network. With the partnership of our 11 Orlando Pride Soccer schools, our Pride soccer operations team, and our longtime partners Orlando Health, we are honored to help develop the women's game in our region."

The girl-specific youth soccer schools will deliver opportunities to access the Pride's first-team players, coaching staff, and training facilities and a developmental curriculum aligned with the standards of the 2024 NWSL Shield winners and 2024 NWSL Champions. The program will also offer year-round coaching education and mentorship opportunities for coaches within the network. Soccer Schools are set to open in Seminole, Lake Nona, Winter Park, Celebration, Windermere, Clermont, Hunters Creek, Millenia, South, Poinciana, and Naples (Azzurri Storm).

"The establishment of the Orlando Pride Soccer Schools marks a pivotal commitment to advancing women's soccer in Central Florida. This isn't simply about sharing a name-it's about creating an environment where our youth players experience the same professional standards, technical excellence, and competitive mindset that defines the Orlando Pride," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "As a Club, we are making a clear statement that women's and girls' soccer deserves equal priority, resources, and recognition. Our young athletes will now train within a developmentally appropriate program influenced by professional methodologies and wear the same badge that represents the highest level of women's soccer in Orlando."

Orlando Health, who is the front-of-kit sponsor for both the Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC, will also be on front of the new Pride Soccer School kits. Orlando Health is the longest standing partner for the Pride, and for City, and has been the only front-of-kit sponsor for the Pride since its inaugural season in 2016.

"Orlando Health is thrilled to further solidify our partnership with the Orlando Pride continuing our support as the front-of-kit sponsor for the Orlando Youth Soccer Network," Ultima Espino, Senior Director of Sports Partnerships at Orlando Health said. "To be introducing 11 Pride Soccer Schools and having so many young athletes don these Pride specific kits with Orlando Health across the front of the jersey, is so special and it furthers our commitment to providing health and wellness to young athletes all across Central Florida. We have recognized the importance of equity in the game of soccer, and have been proud to walk side by side with the Orlando Pride since day one."

In addition to its Soccer Schools, the Orlando Youth Soccer Network also provides programming for boys and girls of all ages including after-school programs, leagues, tournaments camps and clinics.

Registrations are now open with tryouts available at a local soccer school near you. Tryout dates and more information on how to join can be found by contacting [email protected] or visiting www.orlandoyouthsoccernetwork.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.