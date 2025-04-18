NC Courage Activate Midfielder Dani Weatherholt off Injured Reserve
April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announce the activation of midfielder Dani Weatherholt off injured reserve. Beginning her second season with the Courage, Weatherholt will be available for selection this Saturday, April 19, when North Carolina hosts Bay FC at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium.
The short-term contracts for first-year professionals Heather MacNab and Amber Nguyen expired this week, clearing roster space for Weatherholt's return. Both MacNab and Nguyen are invited to continue with the Courage in a training capacity. The Courage roster is now at 25 active players with one on the season-ending injury list and one on injured reserve.
