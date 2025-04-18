Silva, Torres Join Starting Lineup at Angel City

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Forward Jéssica Silva will make her first NWSL regular season start for Gotham FC when the visitors kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight against Angel City at BMO Stadium.

The addition of the Portuguese international into Gotham's starting lineup is one of two changes coach Juan Carlos Amorós made following his team's 3-1 win over North Carolina this past Sunday. Midfielder Taryn Torres rejoins the starting group as Nealy Martin shifts from midfield to defense.

Gotham FC (1-1-2, 5 points) is chasing a fourth consecutive road win in Los Angeles in its all-time series with Angel City (2-0-2, 8 points). A win for the visitors would pull them level with Angel City in fourth place in the NWSL standings.

MSG Network will carry the broadcast of the game for regional viewers, with a stream available via the Gotham Sports App. Fans can also watch the game via NWSL+, accessible for free via several platforms.

Silva, 30, returned last week from an eye injury that forced her to miss the season's opening three matches, coming off the bench for the final few minutes of Sunday's match. Her start marks her fifth NWSL regular season appearance for Gotham FC since joining the club late last season.

Alongside Silva, striker Esther González leads the line after scoring two goals in rapid succession in the win over North Carolina. Brazil star Gabi Portilho, who scored Gotham's first goal of the year, lines up opposite Silva on the wing.

This is the second start of the young campaign for Torres, who logged 57 minutes in central midfield in Gotham's 0-0 draw at Houston. The University of Virginia grad will be making her 28th appearance for the club that drafted her. She'll be joined in the midfield by Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky, who have started each game this season.

Fresh off scoring her first professional goal, rookie defender Lilly Reale once again slots in at left back, where she has thrived, ranking in the top two (alongside Schupansky) in crosses into the box from NWSL rookies. Martin, Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett fill out the back line for Amorós, with Ann-Katrin Berger set to make her 27th NWSL regular season start with Gotham.

Two big attacking threats headline the substitutes bench, with Geyse and Midge Purce once again available as reserves. The duo debuted this past Sunday, with both playing 18 minutes.

In addition to Geyse and Purce, the talented subs bench also features goalkeepers Michelle Betos and Tyler McCamey; defenders Bruninha and Emerson Elgin; midfielder Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Mak Whitham and Khyah Harper.

Goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan; defender Tierna Davidson; midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle; and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report. Originally listed as questionable in Thursday's player availability report, defender Mandy Freeman (hip) was ruled out of Friday's game.

Gotham FC lineup at Angel City

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

14 - Nealy Martin (c)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

20 - Jéssica Silva

9 - Esther González

18 - Gabi Portilho

Substitutes: 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK), 33 - Michelle Betos (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 10 - Geyse, 17 - Mak Whitham, 23 - Midge Purce, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

