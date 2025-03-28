Kansas City Current Remove Forward Bia Zaneratto from Season Ending Injury List
March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have removed forward Bia Zaneratto from the season ending injury (SEI) list. Her return to the active roster comes one day before the Current's third match of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) campaign on Saturday, March 29.
Zaneratto, who signed with the club on Jan. 22, 2024, was initially placed on the SEI list in November 2024 with a foot injury. Prior to her injury, she had five goals and four assists in 16 appearances during the 2024 season. She was named the NWSL's Player of the Month and landed on the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for March/April 2024 after contributing four goals and three assists in that span.
Internationally, Zaneratto has represented Brazil since the age of 14 beginning at the 2008 FIFA U-17 World Cup. She embarked on her senior national team career three years later and has scored 36 goals in 103 caps. She is a veteran of four FIFA World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2020).
The Current posted back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, most recently recording a 2-0 shutout over 2024 NWSL runner-up Washington Spirit on the road last weekend. The team returns to CPKC Stadium this Saturday to face the Utah Royals at 6:30 p.m. CT.
