Kansas City Current Remove Forward Bia Zaneratto from Season Ending Injury List

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have removed forward Bia Zaneratto from the season ending injury (SEI) list. Her return to the active roster comes one day before the Current's third match of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) campaign on Saturday, March 29.

Zaneratto, who signed with the club on Jan. 22, 2024, was initially placed on the SEI list in November 2024 with a foot injury. Prior to her injury, she had five goals and four assists in 16 appearances during the 2024 season. She was named the NWSL's Player of the Month and landed on the NWSL's Best XI of the Month for March/April 2024 after contributing four goals and three assists in that span.

Internationally, Zaneratto has represented Brazil since the age of 14 beginning at the 2008 FIFA U-17 World Cup. She embarked on her senior national team career three years later and has scored 36 goals in 103 caps. She is a veteran of four FIFA World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2016, 2020).

The Current posted back-to-back wins to open the 2025 season, most recently recording a 2-0 shutout over 2024 NWSL runner-up Washington Spirit on the road last weekend. The team returns to CPKC Stadium this Saturday to face the Utah Royals at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.