Bruninha, Torres Set for First Starts of 2025 Campaign

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Brazilian international Bruninha and midfielder Taryn Torres will make their first starts of the 2025 NWSL season when Gotham FC takes on the hosting Houston Dash at 8 p.m. ET at Shell Energy Stadium.

NWSL+ will carry the livestream of the game, accessible for free via several platforms.

Gotham FC (0-1-1, 1 point) is hunting its first win of the young campaign, aiming to continue its impressive run of form away from home, with nine wins and five draws from its past 15 road matches.

The 22-year-old Bruninha missed the season opener through a one-game suspension that carried over from the 2024 NWSL semifinal, but she returned on Sunday, coming off the bench as a substitute in the 2-0 loss to Orlando. The youngest goal scorer in club history, Bruninha will hit appearance No. 40 for Gotham FC in tonight's game.

Torres, 25, was also used as a substitute in the Orlando match, logging 33 minutes in her first appearance of the season. Tonight's start marks her 27th appearance with Gotham FC after the club selected her 23rd overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft.

Jaelin Howell and Sarah Schupansky are ready for their third straight start together. The duo was among the most active in attack through the first two games, with Howell attempting eight shots and Schupansky tying for second in the NWSL (with teammate Ella Stevens) with seven chances created. Stevens will start along the front line with Spanish striker Esther González.

Tierna Davidson will once again wear the captain's armband, partnering with Emily Sonnett, Jess Carter and Lilly Reale in Gotham FC's defense. In her 25th start for Gotham FC, Ann-Katrin Berger is chasing her ninth clean sheet for the club and first of the new season.

On the subs bench, Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho is available alongside defender Mandy Freeman; midfielders Nealy Martin and Stella Nyamekye; and forwards Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer and Mak Whitham. Goalkeepers Ryan Campbell and Shelby Hogan are available in reserve, too.

Midfielders Sofia Cook and Rose Lavelle and forwards Midge Purce and Jessica Silva were previously listed as out for today's match via the NWSL availability report.

Gotham FC lineup at Houston Dash

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

27 - Jess Carter

6 - Emily Sonnett

15 - Tierna Davidson ©

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

8 - Taryn Torres

11 - Sarah Schupansky

3 - Bruninha

9 - Esther Gonzalez

13 - Ella Stevens

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK); 5 - Cece Kizer, 14 - Nealy Martin, 17 - Mak Whitham, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.