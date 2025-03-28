Utah Royals Travel to Unbeaten Kansas City in Matchweek 3

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (0-1-1, 1pt, 9th NWSL) head to CPKC Stadium for a second consecutive road game, still on the hunt for the first win of the 2025 NWSL season against the Kansas City Current (2-0-0, 6pt, 2nd NWSL) on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. MT.

The Royals enter this match after a hard-fought 3-2 away loss to the San Diego Wave. Spaniard Claudia Zornoza made no mistake with a free kick near the top of the 18-yard box, curling the ball perfectly into the right side of the net for her first goal of the season, slicing San Diego's lead in half. Japanese forward Mina Tanaka also got her name on the scoresheet for the first time this season after running onto a perfectly timed through ball from Ally Sentnor. Sentnor's assist would go on to win Deloitte Assist of the Week for Week 2. This marks two straight Assist of the Week honors for Utah Royals FC, as goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn won it Week 1 with a perfectly placed long ball, which Bianca St-Georges put away past a diving Bay FC goalkeeper.

The last two meetings between Utah and Kansas City have both ended in narrow 1-0 wins for the Current-first at home on May 25th and later in the season on September 7th. Both goals conceded by Utah in these two matches came in the second half, so the Royals will be looking to shut down a lethal Kansas City attack led by 2024 NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga in pursuit of their first win over this Current side.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on ION with JP Dellacamera & Jill Lloyden :: Utah Royals FC vs. Kansas City Current | CPKC Stadium | 5:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 5:00 p.m. MT

Kansas City are off to a perfect start to the 2025 season after beating the Portland Thorns and 2024 NWSL Finalist Washington Spirit over the first two match days. In his second season, Vlatko Andonovski, the current Kansas City head coach and former USWNT coach, is aiming for Kansas City's first NWSL title after falling in the semifinals to eventual champions Orlando Pride last year. 2024 NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga is already off to a hot start, with two goals in two games. She is joined in the attack by Michelle Cooper and Debinha, who will look to lead the league's highest-scoring offense once again this season after claiming the crown last year with 57 goals-six more than the next closest team.

After Saturday night's match, there will be an international break, during which five Royals players will represent four different nations: McGlynn (USA), Sentnor (USA), St-Georges (CAN), Tanaka (JPN), and Janni Thomsen (DEN). Following the conclusion of the international break, Utah will return home on April 11 to take on Portland Thorns FC, an opponent the Royals went undefeated against in 2024. Kickoff for that match is set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.