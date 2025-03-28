Kansas City Current Forward Mary Long and Defender Katie Scott Called up to U.S. U18 Women's Youth National Team

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Mary Long and defender Katie Scott have been called up to the U.S. Under-18 Women's Youth National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Ga. Long and Scott will take part in the camp, held concurrently with the U.S. Under-19 training camp, from March 31 through April 8.

Long and Scott are part of the 24-player camp selected by U-18 head coach Jen Klein. All 48 players in camp, which includes both the U-18 and U-19 rosters, will be training for a spot on the qualifying team for next year's 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland. Qualifying for the event starts at the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship, which will be held this summer.

From Mission Hills, Kan. Long played in all six matches for the U.S. at the 2024 U-17 World Cup, starting in five, and scoring a goal against South Korea in the Group Stage while adding an assist against Colombia. In addition to helping lead the U.S. to a bronze medal finish, in 2024, Long had eight overall caps with three goals and two assists for the U.S. She played the 2024 collegiate season for Duke University, helping the team to the 2024 ACC Conference Championship and a semifinal appearance in the NCAA College Cup. Although Long missed most of the month of October due to the World Cup, she appeared in every match she was available (15) and scored three goals and an assist.

Scott first hit the international circuit with the U.S. U-15 National Team, leading the team to the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship. Scott was also a member of the U.S. 2024 U-17 Concacaf Championship team, and the U.S. 2024 U-17 Bronze Medal FIFA World Cup team. Hailing from Fairview, Pennsylvania, she chose to join Penn State for college. She played 11 games for the Nittany Lions after returning from the World Cup and started all four matches for her team in the NCAA College Cup, adding two goals along the way.

Long and Scott signed with the KC Current in January of 2025. Both are two of four professional players on the U-18 training camp roster.

The Kansas City Current return home to take on the Utah Royals Saturday, March 29 at 6:30 pm CT. Fans can watch the match on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call as well as listen to the match on 90.9 the Bridge and on the KC Current app with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko calling the action. Fans can also listen in English, Spanish and Portuguese on the KC Current app.

U18 Women's Youth National Team Roster - April International Window

U.S. U-18 WNT Roster - Training Camp - Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina Courage Academy; Raleigh, N.C.), Daphne Nakfoor (Slammers FC HB Koge; Carlsbad, Calif.), Nyamma Nelson (Portland Thorns Academy; West Linn, Ore.)

Defenders (8): Edra Bello (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Tyra Chu (Nationals SC; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Kiara Gilmore (Wisconsin; Allen, Texas), Emma Johnson (Lexington SC; Greenfield, Ind.), Zoe Matthews (Houston Dash; Southlake, Texas), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Penn.), Jocelyn Travers (Bay Area Surf SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Sofia Atehortua (UCLA; Trumbull, Conn.), Riley Cross (Penn State; Chatham, N.J.), Keira Kemmerley (Penn Fusion SA; Berwyn, Pa.), Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.), Ashlyn Puerta (Florida State; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Kennedy Ring (World Class FC; East Greenbush, N.Y.)

Forwards (7): Ryder Ajeto (Legends FC; Henderson, Nev.), Bella Devey (UNC; Draper, Utah), Mary Long (Kansas City Current; Mission Hills, Kan.), Rylee McLanahan (Solar SC; Edmond, Okla.), Chloe Ricketts (Washington Spirit; Dexter, Mich.), Sealey Strawn (Solar SC; Prosper, Texas), Mya Townes (Georgia; Aldie, Va.)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.