Five Utah Royals Players Called up for April Round of International Matches

March 28, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that five of its players have been called up to their national team squads for the April FIFA international match window from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2025. Four nations will be represented.

US Soccer, on Tuesday, named goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and forward Ally Sentnor as part of head coach Emma Hayes' 24-woman squad for matches against Brazil on Apr. 5 and 8. Fullback Janni Thomsen will also report to manager Andrée Jeglertz's Denmark squad for games against Wales and Italy, whilst attackers Mina Tanaka and Bianca St-Georges also earned selections to the Japan and Canada national teams, respectively.

The USA will host Brazil in Southern California for a two legged series in a rematch of the 2024 Paris Olympic Final. The first match will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday, Apr. 5, 2025 (2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock). This will mark the first-ever women's professional sporting event at SoFi Stadium. The second leg will be held at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, Apr. 8, 2025 (7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, Universo, and Peacock).

McGlynn and Sentnor were both part of the USWNT squad for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, which was ultimately won by fellow Utah Royals teammate and SheBelieves Cup Visa MVP Tanaka and Japan.

McGlynn made her senior national team debut in a 3-0 win against Argentina in Louisville on October 30, 2024, before then earning her second international cap in the team's second match of the SheBelieves Cup in a 2-1 victory against Australia. With the starting goalkeeper spot up for grabs, following the international retirement of legend Alyssa Naeher in December 2024, McGlynn will be looking to use the upcoming set of games as an opportunity to put together a compelling case to Hayes

Sentnor enjoyed a breakout international tournament on the senior stage at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, recording a goal contribution in each of the USA's three matches en route to a runner-up finish, making her only the sixth player to record a goal contribution in all three matches of a single SheBelieves Cup, joining U.S. players Tobin Heath (2019), former Utah Royals' player Christen Press (2020), Lindsey Heaps (2021), Alex Morgan (2023), and Mallory Swanson (2023). The forward scored what was her maiden international goal, on her first-ever start, in a 2-0 victory against Royals teammate Ana Maria Guzman and Colombia and then quickly followed it up with her second, coming in the final in a 2-1 defeat to eventual winners Japan, which all conspired to place her as the first runner-up in the MVP race.

Tanaka returns to Nadeshiko Japan for a second successive window following a successful outing at the SheBelieves Cup, where she led the Samurai Blue from the front to an inaugural SheBelieves Cup title, finishing as the competition's top scorer, with four goals, and being named its Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the tournament. Prior to joining the Royals, Tanaka's history with Japan goes deep, appearing in the 2024 Olympics, 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2018 Asian Cup, and 2013 Algarve Cup.

St-Georges returns to the Canadian National Team for the first time since June 2021, where she debuted in a 0-0 friendly draw against the Czech Republic. St-Georges was one of the final cuts ahead of the 2020 Olympics where Canada would go on to win gold. With one goal under her belt thus far in the NWSL this season, St-Georges will be looking to build as the Canadian team hosts Argentina in back-to-back matches. The first will take place on Friday, Apr. 4, at BC Place in Vancouver, BC, at 8:30 pm MST with the second match being held at Starlight Stadium in Langford, BC, on Tuesday, Apr. 8. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm MST. St-Georges and Canada will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record against Argentina.

New signing, Thomsen, returns to Jeglertz's De rød-hvide (The Red and White) with a chance to add to her 45 current national appearances. The 25-year-old made her national team debut on Mar. 4, 2020, in a game against Norway at the 2020 Algarve Cup. Thomsen has since added eight total goals to her national playing record since that time.

Utah Royals FC travel to Kansas City Current this weekend facing the reigning NWSL Summer Cup Champions on Saturday, Mar. 29 kicking off at 5:30 p.m. MT with broadcast available on Ion Tv. Following the international break URFC hosts Portland Thorns on Friday, Apr. 11, kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. MT.

