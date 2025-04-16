Kansas City Current II to Participate in The Soccer Tournament this June

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current II is set to compete in The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, N.C., from June 4-9, bringing players, clubs and fans from across the world to WakeMed Soccer Park. The women's tournament begins on Thursday, June 5, with the championship slated for Monday, June 9.

Building off the initial men's-only event in 2023, TST expanded in 2024 for the inaugural women's tournament which has an equal $1 million prize. This year, the women's field has doubled from eight teams to 16 with clubs and players from around the globe, including Kansas City Current II.

Kansas City Current II is comprised of high-quality collegiate and high school talent from across the country. Led by head coach Vasil Ristov, the 2025 team will play friendlies against WPSL teams starting in May. The finalized KC Current II roster competing in TST will be announced closer to the event.

Using a 7v7 format, TST men's and women's teams will compete in separate World Cup style tournaments consisting of group play and single-elimination knockout rounds. The women's tournament will feature four groups of four teams battling it out in group stage before the eight-team knockout. Each squad in the women's bracket is guaranteed three group stage matches.

Unique to this event, all games must end on a game-winning goal through TST's Target Score Time. A Target Score, calculated from the leading team's score plus one, is set once the full-time whistle blows after two 20-minute halves. Teams then play an untimed final period - dubbed Target Score Time - until one of the two teams reaches the Target Score. To make that final period even more electrifying, a player from each team is removed every three minutes during Target Score Time.

While not all TST games will be broadcast, select group-stage matches and both the men's and women's championships will be streamed on ESPN+ or ESPNU. The broadcast schedule as well as the bracket will be announced by TST prior to June 4.

