San Diego Wave FC Partner with Katie's Save for Mental Health Event on May 9

April 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Wave FC is partnering with Katie's Save for a free community event on Friday, May 9 to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, featuring a panel discussion with professional athletes, including Wave FC defender Kennedy Wesley and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, as well as Dr. Carrie Hastings, a licensed clinical and sport psychologist for the Los Angeles Rams. The panel will be moderated by ESPN commentator Ari Chambers.

General public RSVP to the free "Wave FC for Mental Health" event here.

Media interested in attending and covering the event must email Megan O'Keefe, Wave Director of Communications to RSVP The free event will take place at Montezuma Hall on San Diego State University's campus on May 9 with doors opening at 6 p.m. PT. The event is open to guests age 13+ and is intended for middle school, high school, and college students to help remove the stigma around mental health conversations and provide young students with the resources to overcome mental health struggles.

Katie's Save is a non-profit organization founded by Gina and Steve Meyer, the parents of former Stanford University goalkeeper Katie Meyer, following her tragic death by suicide in March 2022. Created in Katie's honor, the organization advocates for systemic changes within colleges and universities to better support student mental health, improve communication between institutions and families, and help prevent future tragedies. Through policy reform, awareness, and education, Katie's Save is working to ensure no student feels alone in their moment of need.

"Katie managed to make a positive impact on every person she came in contact with and the Meyer's, with Katie's Save, have been managing to do the same in the mental health space," said Wesley who shared the field with Meyer at Stanford. "It's so important for athletes, like myself, to continue to create a space for mental health conversations to be had to encourage everyone that it's something that truly matters, in and out of sport."

