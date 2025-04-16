Washington Spirit Announces 2025 Spirit Coaches Mentorship Program Participants

April 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced today that it will welcome ten new members into the Coaches Mentorship Program for 2025. Program participants consist of youth, high school and college coaches. Initially launched in 2023, the program aims to increase the number of female soccer coaches in the Washington, D.C. region.

"Many female athletes go their entire careers without ever playing for a female coach," said Spirit Vice President of Fan Growth and Community, RaShauna Hamilton. "At the most formidable years of development - grassroots, middle school and high school - there are less than 25% of women coaching sports programs. That's why opportunities like this are critical to the success and growth of the sport - if she can see it, she can be it."

The 2025 mentees will have the opportunity to attend Spirit training sessions, a sports performance seminar, a chalk talk, mentor sessions with coaches, be present at matches throughout the season and more. Each mentor will leave the program with more experience, connections and resources as they continue to build their careers.

"Programs like the Washington Spirit's mentorship program are crucial for women coaches because they provide access to high-level coaching education, networking opportunities and professional development," said DC Soccer Club Youth Director and Virginia Marauders Women's League Head Coach Jane Dawber. "These programs help bridge the gap by offering mentorship from experienced professionals, insights into the professional game and pathways for advancement in coaching. I hope to apply what I know to my teams and help grow the game for female players."

The 2025 Mentee Class:

Karen Billingslea - Villareal Virginia Director of Girls Coaching, Head Coach U11-U19, VA Marauders, W-League, Assistant Coach

Mackayla Brodie - Head Coach and Program Director, Loudoun Soccer Club

Celeste Buss - DC Way Academy Head Coach, Youth Girls Coordinator, and Club Manager

Allie Coyle - Head Coach Boys Varsity, Blair High School

Jane Dawber - DC Soccer Club, Youth Director, Virginia Marauders W-League Head Coach

Allison Diaz - Head Coach Girls Varsity, St. John's College High School, Coach Arlington Soccer Association

Madison Ferrara - Notre Dame Preparatory School Assistant JV Coach, Coppermine SC Girls Academy Director

Erica Klein - MSI Travel Program Director and Head Coach Girls Soccer, Flint Hill School

Bupe Okeowo - League Commissioner and Coach - The Player Progression Academy

Alyssa Whitehead - Arlington Soccer Association Girls Academy Goalkeeper Director

