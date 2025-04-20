Bay FC Bests North Carolina 1-0, Secures Second Shutout of 2025

April 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - Bay FC bested North Carolina Courage 1-0 Saturday night in Cary, N.C, taking all three points for the second time this season. A 33rd minute score by Kiki Pickett ended as the game winner, coming off a long-distance strike by the Stanford product and assisted by San Jose native Joelle Anderson. Bay FC secures its second shutout of the season with the result, and first road victory of 2025.

"A great performance from the entire team," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya following the match. "Today we came in with the right mindset, we defended very well against an opponent that's one of the best in how they keep the ball and how they move you around. Just really happy for the team, this is a very difficult stadium to win at."

The hosts nearly opened the scoring just five minutes in. After building up the right flank, a cross played into the box was met by a Courage attacker on the back post but was played into Jordan Silkowitz before being cleared away. Bay FC answered with a chance of its own five minutes later, when a shot from Taylor Huff was blocked after Racheal Kundananji advanced up the left side and found her teammate in space.

Bay FC opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. After a throw-in restarted play on the left flank, Anderson found Pickett at the top of the penalty box, who rocketed a half-volley off the right post and into the back of the net with a sensational strike. The score was Pickett's second of the season, the first coming in similar fashion vs. Utah Royals March 15 and winning NWSL Goal of the Week for Week 1.

Anderson's assist marked her second of the season and third scoring contribution in 2025 - already the second highest total of her career in a single season. Pickett's goal set a new career high for the now-midfielder, who prior to 2025 had just one career goal to her name - scored last June at Wrigley field against Chicago.

Bay FC threatened again just after the hour mark. Alyssa Malonson sent a cross across the face of goal through traffic in the 61st minute, but the effort went through untouched. Rachel Hill - on as a substitute for Karlie Lema - challenged the goalkeeper from the right in the 64th minute, but her effort was sent away before the club's threat was neutralized.

A strong save from Jordan Silkowitz neutralized a chance by the hosts in the 67th minute. Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw got in behind Bay FC's backline on a long ball played forward and let loose an attempt at goal, met by Silkowitz before the offside flag came up.

Bay FC's defense stood tall as the second half went on to earn its second shutout of the campaign. North Carolina registered just a single shot in the final 45 minutes and was held without an attempt on frame for the entirety of the second half. Pickett finished with six successful one-on-one duels, helping the club neutralize threats throughout the contest, while midfielder Dorian Bailey tallied six interceptions to help her club control the tempo.

Bay FC returns to the Bay Area for its next match, Saturday, April 26 at PayPal Park against Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT on ION, and tickets are available now at BayFC.com/tickets.

North Carolina Courage v Bay FC

April 19, 2025

First Horizon Stadium, Cary, N.C.

Kickoff: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear, 82 degrees

Attendance: 7,049

Discipline

NC - Rauch (caution) 53'

BAY - Dydasco (caution) 86'

NC - Matsukubo (caution) 90+1'

NC - Williams (caution) 90+5'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Pickett (Anderson) 33'

Goals

1

2

F

Bay FC

1

0

1

North Carolina Courage

0

0

0

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz (GK), Malonson, Anderson, Dahlkemper (C), Pickett, Bailey (Shepherd 90+1'), Huff, Kundananji (Moreau 78'), Conti (Oshoala 78'), Lema (Hill 62')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Brewster, Menges, Hubly, Paulson

North Carolina Courage: Murphy (GK), Kurtz, Rauch (Weatherholt 82'), Williams, Bell, O'Sullivan (C), Jackson (Koyama 67'), Shaw, Pinto (Matsukubo 63'), Speck (Vine 63'), Betfort (Sanchez 67')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan, Staude, Courtnall, Mclean

