UFL Hits Milestone on Player Signings to the NFL

Arlington, TX - The United Football League announced it has reached a milestone with over 19 percent (77 individual players) of its 400 players who made appearances during the 2024 UFL season signing with NFL teams.

"It's been exciting to see the number of players who have been called up to the NFL since we concluded our inaugural UFL season on June 16," stated Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. "Our league provides a non-traditional path that players can use to achieve their ultimate goal of playing in the NFL and the NFL is taking notice. We have proven over the last three years that Spring Football is a viable option for NFL teams to augment their rosters and the success of players like KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Aubrey and P.J. Walker validates that trust. We are very proud of the great work our league has done to showcase our talented players and provide this opportunity for them to play on football's grandest stage."

"It is a real credit to our athletes who created a culture of success since the day they arrived at training camp back in February," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "It also spotlights each of the individuals who are a part of the football infrastructure we built with our coaching, training, medical, equipment, video, performance science, operations and player personnel staffs."

Out of the 32 NFL teams, 30 have looked to the UFL to fulfill positions on their rosters as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 campaign. To see a list of NFL teams who have signed UFL players so far, click here.

To date, the NFL has also held 247 workouts with the UFL, 130 of them individually.

