Gabby Williams Signs with the Storm

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that free agent forward Gabby Williams has signed a rest-of-season contract with the team. Williams was recently named the Best Defensive Player and selected to the All-Star Five at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped lead France to a silver medal. She will join the team back in Seattle next week and wear her familiar No. 5.

"We're thrilled to have Gabby back with the Storm," said Head Coach Noelle Quinn. "Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She's a two-way player that can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact. Gabby's Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we're excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs."

"I'm so excited to be joining the Storm for the rest of the season," said Williams. "I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I've missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can't wait to come back and finish the season strong."

This is Williams' third season with the Storm after being acquired in a trade with Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2022 season. She made a big splash in 2022 with the Storm, starting all 36 games and averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while connecting on a career-best 44.4% from the field. Williams finished the season as one of the best lockdown defenders in the league, earning WNBA all-defensive team honors for the first time after finishing eighth in steals (1.5 spg), 11th in defensive win shares (0.142), and 13th in defensive rating (95.6). She also finished fifth among qualifiers in steal percentage (2.6%), with the team's defensive rating dropping nearly two points per 100 possessions when she was off the court from 95.6 with her on to 97.5 with her off-the second-largest change on the team.

Williams, who turns 27 in September, re-signed with the Storm midway through the 2023 season after missing the first half of the season due to injury. She appeared in 10 games and finished the season averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Williams is coming off a fantastic performance in the 2024 Paris Olympics, averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 steals in six games for France. She scored 19 points in the Gold Medal game against the United States, including five points in the final five seconds of the game as the French nearly pulled off the upset over the top-ranked team.

