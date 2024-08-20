Phoenix Mercury Acquires Rights to Guard Klara Lundquist from Washington Mystics

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury has acquired rights to guard Klara Lundquist from the Washington Mystics in exchange for guard Sug Sutton and Phoenix's 2025 third-round pick, the team announced today.

Lundquist, a 5-8 guard from Sweden, is set to play overseas for Spar Girona of Spain's Liga Femenina for the 2024-25 season. In 2023-24, she appeared in 30 games with Södertälje Basketbollklubb of Sweden's SBL Dam, where she earned the league's MVP, Defender of the Year and Guard of the Year awards after averaging 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.4 steals. The 24-year-old Lundquist has been a member of the Swedish senior national team since 2016.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.