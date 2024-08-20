Wings Open Road Swing with 94-74 Setback at Liberty

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Brooklyn, NY - Playing their first road game since July 10, the Dallas Wings fell at the New York Liberty 94-74 on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. The Wings trailed by four with just over nine minutes remaining in the contest, but the Liberty went on a decisive 14-0 run to pull away. Playing in just her second game this season, Satou Sabally had a team-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and a game-high four steals.

Dallas (6-21) trailed by 10 after the first quarter, 26-16, but outscored the Liberty 23-22 in the second to narrow the halftime gap to 48-39. An even 21-21 third quarter saw the game enter the fourth quarter with New York (24-4) leading 69-60.

Sabally scored five consecutive points to open the fourth and narrow the difference to 69-65, but the Liberty responded with 14 straight, holding Dallas scoreless during a crucial five-minute stretch.

Arike Ogunbowale joined Sabally in double figures with 17 to go along with six rebounds and five assists, while Natasha Howard was one rebound shy of her second straight double-double with 13 points and nine boards. Jacy Sheldon, who started at point guard, had a career-best seven assists while scoring five points.

New York's Breanna Stewart had a game-high 26 points while Jonquel Jones added 23 as both tied for the game high with 12 rebounds.

Dallas shot .379 from the field and .429 from three, compared to the Liberty's .459 and .286 clips. It marked the 11th time this season the Wings outshot their opponent from three based on percentage, and seventh time based on makes (nine to eight). New York won the rebounding battle 47-28, while also earning the advantage in points in the paint (44-20), second-chance points (18-14) and fast break points (14-4). The Wings committed 18 turnovers which New York converted into 24 points, while the Liberty posted 17 miscues which Dallas turned into 17 points.

The Wings remain in New York for a Thursday tilt, slated for a 6 p.m. CT and airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on Prime Video.

