Sparks Notes

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 20 15 11 15 61 Azurá Stevens/Rickea Jackson (14) Dearica Hamby (10) Crystal Dangerfield (4)

Sun 17 24 12 16 69 DiJonai Carrington (19) Alyssa Thomas(16) Alyssa Thomas (8)

First Quarter:

Rickea Jackson opened the game's scoring with a jump shot from the free-throw line, assisted by Crystal Dangerfield

On the next Sparks possession, Azurá Stevens completed an and-1, with the layup also assisted by Dangerfield

Dearica Hamby's second steal led to a fastbreak layup by Odyssey Sims, cutting the deficit to 15-13

LA retook the lead, 16-15, with a three-pointer from Kia Nurse

Li Yueru scored at the buzzer off a Rickea Jackson assist to take a 20-17 lead at the end of the quarter...The Sparks closed the period on an 11-2 run

Los Angeles shot 56.2% in the quarter, limiting Connecticut to 35.0% from the field

Second Quarter:

Kia Nurse drained the Sparks' first field goal of the quarter with a jumper, extending the Sparks' lead to 23-19

Li Yueru tallied four points, three rebounds and one assist in the second quarter

Dearica Hamby posted a game-high five boards in the second quarter. At the half, she had a game-high eight rebounds

Azurá Stevens led Los Angeles with nine points (4-for-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT)

There were seven lead changes and four ties in the first half

The Sparks' bench outscored the Sun's 15-5 in the first half

Third Quarter:

Azurá Stevens made Los Angeles' first basket of the half, a layup off a Stephanie Talbot assist

Talbot recorded two blocks in the quarter, matching her career high with three in the game

Stevens hit a triple, trimming the deficit to 47-40, assisted by Crystal Dangerfield

Stevens secured a game-high five rebounds in the third

The Sparks matched their lowest point total in a third quarter this season with 11

Fourth Quarter:

Kia Nurse opened the quarter's scoring with a jump shot, making it 53-48

Los Angeles' 10-2 run made it a one-possession game, 53-50

Rickea Jackson converted the and-1 play with 6:08 to go, tying the game at 53

Connecticut did not score its first points of the quarter until the 5:17 mark

Odyssey Sims completes the and-1 to give the Sparks' their first lead since 3:11 remaining in the second quarter, 56-55

Dearica Hamby finished the Sparks' third and-1 basket in a row, extending the lead to four

Main Takeaways:

The Sparks' bench outscored the Sun's reserves 24-7

Stephanie Talbot matched her career high with three blocks

Azurá Stevens reached 800 career rebounds in the contest

Li Yueru contributed eight points (4-for-7 FG), seven rebounds, a career-high two blocks and one steal in a career-high 28 minutes

Rae Burrell matched her career high in defensive rebounds (four), and Kia Nurse tied her season high in rebounds (three)

Los Angeles finishes its four-game road trip against the Washington Mystics (Aug. 23) and Dallas Wings (Aug. 25).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.