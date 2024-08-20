Aces Team up with Kay Yow Cancer Fund to Raise Donations for Cancer Research

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







The Las Vegas Aces are continuing to support the fight against all cancers affecting women by teaming up with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Fans are encouraged to pledge donations for each three-pointer the Aces make in their Wednesday, August 21 game against the Minnesota Lynx, and bid on autographed A'ja Wilson and Kate Martin jerseys by visiting https://charity.pledgeit.org/AcesShootingForACure.

Donations will focus on triple negative breast cancer and its disproportionate effects on Black women

Fans are encouraged to fill out "I Play For ..." signs in the main lobby to honor loved ones who are battling or have battled any form of cancer.

About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was officially founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of the organization's namesake, Kay Yow, former NC State University head women's basketball coach. Coach Yow was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987 before succumbing to the disease on January 24, 2009. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to raising money for life-saving cancer research, underserved programs that provide access to quality cancer healthcare, and uniting people in the fight against all cancers affecting women. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $8.78 million in the fight against all cancers affecting women. For more information on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, or to donate, please visit KayYow.com.

