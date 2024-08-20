Washington Mystics Acquire 2026 Second Round Pick and Sika Koné

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have acquired a 2026 second round pick, forward Sika Koné and guard Olivia Époupa, from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for forward Myisha Hines-Allen. In a related move, the team has waived Époupa and guard-forward DiDi Richards.

Koné, 6-3, has appeared in 17 games off the bench with the Lynx this season, averaging 1.2 points per game. The Malian native was selected 29th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty before appearing in 20 games with the Chicago Sky during the 2023 season. The second-year player holds career averages of 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Hines-Allen was select ed by the Mystics with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and has spent her entire career with Washington, including the 2019 season where she helped the Mystics earn their first WNBA Championship in franchise history. In seven seasons with the Mystics, she holds career averages of 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

"I want to thank Myisha for all she has contributed to our organization, on and off the court," said General Manager Mike Thibault. "She was a big part of our championship team and has battled back from injuries to make valuable contributions to this current team. We wish her the best in Minnesota."

