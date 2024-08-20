Parker-Tyus Out Due to Ankle Injury

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, GA - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun (8/18) at the 4:47 mark in the 1st quarter and is currently ruled out. Parker-Tyus will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.