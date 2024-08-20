Parker-Tyus Out Due to Ankle Injury
August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA, GA - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun (8/18) at the 4:47 mark in the 1st quarter and is currently ruled out. Parker-Tyus will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.
