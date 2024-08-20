Mystics Acquire Sug Sutton and 2025 Third Round Pick
August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have acquired Sug Sutton and a 2025 third round pick from the Phoenix Mercury in exchange for the rights to Klara Lundquist.
Sutton, 5-8, has appeared in 22 games off the bench with the Mercury this season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. The third-year pro has appeared in 72 career games (12 starts) with Phoenix (2023-24) and Washington (2020), averaging 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The Texas-Austin product was selected 36th overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
