Washington Mystics Acquire Third Overall Pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

February 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Mystics announced today that they have acquired the third overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Chicago Sky in exchange for guard Ariel Atkins. In addition, Washington will also receive the right to swap a 2027 first-round pick (Washington's own with Chicago's own) and Chicago's second - round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

"We are building a program to sustain a period of contention during the next era of Mystics Basketball. Our ambitious return to prolonged excellence requires time, intention, and difficult decisions," stated General Manager Jamila Wideman. "Trading Ariel, a champion and celebrated Mystic, is one of those difficult decisions. In exchange, we are afforded another opportunity to select a young impact player at the top of the draft who can be part of our aspirational future."

Atkins was selected by Washington (7th overall) in the 2018 WNBA Draft. In seven seasons, she has recorded career averages of 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. In addition to helping lead Washington to a championship in 2019, Atkins earned multiple All-Defensive Team honors during her tenure.

"Ariel has had an extraordinary impact on the Washington Mystics," said Wideman. "Some achievements are visible such as winning the 2019 Championship, Gold with Team USA, an All-Star, and earning All-Defensive Team honors. Others, though less visible, mark her time just as deeply."

Wideman continued, "She is a remarkable professional and leader. She is a respected and generous teammate who reached toward and was embraced by Mystics fans and the DMV community. Success will follow her. We will continue to root for her with respect and admiration for who she is as a player and person."

