Washington Mystics Announce Multiple Home Game Relocations for 2025 WNBA Season

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics announced today multiple home games will be relocated to EagleBank Arena and CFG Bank Arena for the 2025 WNBA season. The Mystics had a record-breaking season in 2024, selling out all home games.

Washington's July 10 game against the Las Vegas Aces at 7:30 p.m. will now take place at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, an arena managed by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Mystics. The May 28 game against the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. and September 7 game, also against the Fever at 3:00 p.m., will be held at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Additionally, the Mystics' annual Camp Day game against the Chicago Sky on July 8 at 11:30 a.m. will also be played at EagleBank Arena, as previously announced. All four games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network and Monumental+.

"Fans of the Mystics live across the DMV and beyond, and we're excited to bring the incredible experience of the WNBA closer to home for fans living near Baltimore and Northern Virginia," said Mystics Chief Business Officer Alycen McAuley. "As our game continues to experience tremendous growth, we're thankful we have this opportunity to allow even more fans to come see the Mystics in person."

Washington's agreement with the District and Events DC allows for the team to locate up to four regular season games outside of CareFirst Arena. Whereas last season those games were played at Capital One Arena, the building is undergoing a previously announced transformation with the bulk of the work being completed during the summer. Therefore, these alternative accommodations were negotiated and approved.

Existing season ticket members and plan holders will have their seats relocated to similar locations in the alternative arenas at no additional cost. Partial plans are on-sale now. Fans interested in purchasing partial plans can email ticketsales@washmystics.com or visit www.WashingtonMystics.com for more information. Group and single game tickets for the relocated games will go on-sale Thursday, April 3 with a members-only pre-sale on Wednesday, April 2.

