Dallas Wings to Face Las Vegas Aces in Preseason Game at Notre Dame

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will face the Las Vegas Aces in a preseason game at the University of Notre Dame on May 2, the team announced today. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind., is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

Tickets, which are sold through the Notre Dame Ticket Office, will be available for presale for Wings Season Ticket Members on March 6 prior to the public on sale on March 11. To purchase tickets, visit fightingirish.com/buytickets

Purcell Pavilion opened in 2009 and is home to the Irish men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams. It boasts a capacity of 9,149. The Aces will be the designated home team.

The contest marks a homecoming for a trio of Notre Dame players who are now in the WNBA, including Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (2015-19) and Aces guards Jewell Loyd (2012-15) and Jackie Young (2016-19).

Ogunbowale is the all-time leading scorer in Irish women's basketball history. She scored 2,626 points at Notre Dame, won 136 games over four years, three ACC titles, a national title and a national runner-up finish.

Notre Dame won the program's second NCAA title in 2018 thanks in part to Ogunbowale's heroics. The then-junior made game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointers in both the national semifinal against UConn and championship game against Mississippi State to secure the NCAA trophy. Young was also on the 2018 NCAA Champion squad, while Loyd helped lead the Fighting Irish to three straight Final Four appearances, including back-to-back national runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015.

"Notre Dame holds a special place in my heart so to be able to play there again is an incredible opportunity," said Ogunbowale. "We created so many unforgettable memories inside Purcell Pavilion and I can't wait to compete alongside my Dallas Wings teammates in front of so many familiar faces and fans that love and support women's basketball."

The game against the Aces finalizes the Wings preseason slate after the team previously announced it would be hosting the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League on May 10 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tipoff for that game is 7 p.m. CT, with admission free to Wings Season Ticket Members. Individual game tickets for the 2025 season, including the preseason game against the Antelopes, will go on sale in April.

