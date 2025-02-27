Chicago Sky Sign Alex Wilson to Training Camp Contract

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the team has signed Alex "Ally" Wilson to a training camp contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wilson, who currently plays for Perth Lynx in the Australian WNBL, is averaging 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 32.8 minutes. She leads the team in points, steals, assists, field goal percentage and minutes. In just her first year with Perth, Wilson was awarded with the club's top individual honor as team MVP. She was also recently named All-WNBL First Team.

The 5-9 guard made her professional debut with the WNBL's Adelaide Lightning at the age of 16. She has since played with the Eastern Mavericks, Townsville Fire, Launceston Tornadoes, Sydney Uni Flames, Bendigo Spirit, Bendigo Braves and NB1's Diamond Valley Eagles and Norwood Flames.

She is a two-time WNBL champion, the 2014 WNBL Rookie of the Year, 2017 Premier League MVP and a four-time Premier League/NBL1 Central All-Star Five awardee.

She helped Australia win bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in 3×3 play, then won bronze in the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup in Austria, earned gold in the 2024 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore, led the Gangurrus 3×3 team to win the 2024 FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Australia then finished fifth in the 2024 Women's 3×3 Basketball Paris Olympics.

Chicago will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. The Sky will also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.