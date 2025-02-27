Indiana Fever 2025 Road Games at Mystics Moved to Baltimore

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever's May 28 (7:30 p.m. ET) and Sept. 7 (3 p.m. ET) road games at the Washington Mystics, originally scheduled to be played at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., have been moved to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore it was announced today.

