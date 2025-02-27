Indiana Fever 2025 Road Games at Mystics Moved to Baltimore
February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever's May 28 (7:30 p.m. ET) and Sept. 7 (3 p.m. ET) road games at the Washington Mystics, originally scheduled to be played at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., have been moved to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore it was announced today.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 27, 2025
- Connecticut Sun Group Tickets and Luxury Suites on Sale for the 2025 Season - Connecticut Sun
- Indiana Fever 2025 Road Games at Mystics Moved to Baltimore - Indiana Fever
- Chicago Sky Sign Alex Wilson to Training Camp Contract - Chicago Sky
- Washington Mystics Announce Multiple Home Game Relocations for 2025 WNBA Season - Washington Mystics
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Inks First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership with Hartbeat - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever 2025 Road Games at Mystics Moved to Baltimore
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Inks First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership with Hartbeat
- Kristy Wallace to Forgo the 2025 Season
- Indiana Fever Sign Forward Brianna Turner
- WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee Announces $1 Million in Grants to Make Lasting Impact for Hoosier Youth, Families