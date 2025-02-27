Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young Return to Notre Dame with Las Vegas Aces in May 2 Preseason Game Versus Dallas

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Following on the success of last year's preseason game that saw A'ja Wilson's return to South Carolina, the Las Vegas Aces will host a Notre Dame homecoming for Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young on May 2 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. Tip-off for the game against the Dallas Wings and Notre Dame alum Arike Ogunbowale is set for 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. Tickets, which start at $20, will be available to the public on March 11 at 7 am PT and may be purchased by visiting fightingirish.com/buytickets.

"Hosting preseason games on a college campus is an initiative that we launched last year with a preseason game at South Carolina, which allowed us the opportunity to bridge the gap between the college and WNBA fans," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces President. "Given that it was an amazing experience for everyone involved, we wanted to continue to build on that excitement and celebrate three more players, including two Aces, in their return to South Bend. We are thrilled to be able to do this for a second year in a row and seeing other teams do the same validates the importance of continuing to elevate the game."

"I haven't played there in a minute; it's been some time since I've been on that court," said Loyd. "I think it's really cool to be able to go back there. Obviously, we have me, Jackie and Arike, we all went to Notre Dame and have great memories from there. As far as the game and the families, Notre Dame's always been amazing. They love women's sports, and they love women's basketball, so to bring a different level of excellence to the school and give back is always cool."

"It always feels special being back at Notre Dame," said Young. "But this time, being able to play again in front of the people that supported me and helped to get me where I am today, is incredible. Indiana will always be my home, and these fans will always feel like family."

A three-year standout at Notre Dame, Loyd led the Fighting Irish to three-straight NCAA Final Fours, while also claiming conference regular season and tournament titles all three years. A 2014 and 2015 All-American, Loyd earned 2015 ACC Player of the Year the 2013 Big East Rookie of the Year honors.

Young also was a three-year letterwinner for the Fighting Irish, who helped lead Notre Dame to the 2018 NCAA Championship and a runner-up finish in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The 2017 ACC All-Freshman selection helped her teams to three ACC regular season championships and two ACC Tournament crowns, including 2019 when she earned ACC Tournament MVP honors.

Notre Dame won the program's second NCAA title in 2018 thanks in part to Ogunbowale's heroics. The then-junior made game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointers in both the national semifinal against UConn and championship game against Mississippi State to secure the NCAA trophy.

In addition to Loyd, Wilson and Young, the Aces roster currently features Kierstan Bell, Queen Egbo, Dana Evans, Chelsea Gray, Megan Gustafson, Liz Kitley, Tiffany Mitchell, Kiah Stokes, Elena Tsineke and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. The Aces are coached by Naismith and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Becky Hammon.

The Aces will play a second preseason game, at home against the Phoenix Mercury on May 6 (7 pm PDT), before launching their 2025 season at New York on May 17 (12 pm PT). After playing their first two games on the road, the Aces will host Washington in their home season opener at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 23 (7 pm PT).

