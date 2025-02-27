Connecticut Sun Group Tickets and Luxury Suites on Sale for the 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun have group ticket sales and luxury suite offerings for the 2025 season! Whether you're a company looking to treat your employees, a basketball team bonding off the court, or an organization seeking a fun and engaging group outing, the Sun have the perfect option for you.

Group tickets for all 2025 Connecticut Sun home games, including the highly anticipated game in Boston at TD Garden against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, July 15, are now available at discounted rates. Perfect for large parties, team-building activities, and social events, these tickets allow groups to enjoy the excitement of professional basketball together while saving on the cost of individual tickets.

In addition to great savings, exclusive fan experiences are available through our Group Tickets program. From on-court experiences to meet-and-greets with players, your group will have the chance to create lasting memories while cheering on the Sun.

For a more private and elevated experience, luxury suites are also available for booking. These suites offer an exclusive space to entertain, with room for groups of 20 to 120 guests. Whether you're hosting clients, colleagues, or friends, a luxury suite offers an unforgettable way to experience the game in style. Please note that suite availability is subject to demand, so early booking is encouraged.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to bring your group together for an exciting and memorable experience at Connecticut Sun games. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit our website, fill out this form, or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX to speak with one of our account executives.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

