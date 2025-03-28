2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale & Theme Nights Announced

March 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced Friday that 2025 single-game tickets for all 22 home games at Crypto.com Arena will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, March 31, at 10 a.m. PT. For the 2025 season, all tickets will continue to be distributed digitally via the AXS mobile app and sold online at LA Sparks Single Game Tickets.

Fans have their first opportunity to secure tickets to many of this season's most exciting matchups and promotional nights presented by Sparks partners, including Albert, Anthem, CalMHSA, and Lendistry.

Current scheduled theme nights for the 2025 regular season include:

Mental Health Awareness Night: Sunday, May 25 vs. Chicago Sky presented by CALMHSA

Pride Night: Sunday, June 1 vs. Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker Jersey Retirement Celebration: Sunday, June 29 vs. Chicago Sky

Kids Day 2025: Thursday, July 10 vs. Minnesota Lynx

Dodgers Night: Thursday, August 7 vs. Connecticut Sun

Women's Empowerment Night: August 12 vs. New York Libertypresented by Anthem

Small Business Night: Tuesday, August 26 vs. Phoenix Mercury presented by Lendistry

HBCU Night: August 31 vs. Washington Mystics

Fan Appreciation Night: Thursday, September 11 vs. Las Vegas Aces

The first chance for fans to see the Sparks in action will be the home opener on Sunday, May 18, at 3 p.m., against last season's runner-up, the Minnesota Lynx. Other highly anticipated home opponents include the defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty (August 12), the Indiana Fever on August 5 and August 29, and the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on July 29 and September 11.

