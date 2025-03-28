2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale & Theme Nights Announced
March 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced Friday that 2025 single-game tickets for all 22 home games at Crypto.com Arena will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, March 31, at 10 a.m. PT. For the 2025 season, all tickets will continue to be distributed digitally via the AXS mobile app and sold online at LA Sparks Single Game Tickets.
Fans have their first opportunity to secure tickets to many of this season's most exciting matchups and promotional nights presented by Sparks partners, including Albert, Anthem, CalMHSA, and Lendistry.
Current scheduled theme nights for the 2025 regular season include:
Mental Health Awareness Night: Sunday, May 25 vs. Chicago Sky presented by CALMHSA
Pride Night: Sunday, June 1 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Candace Parker Jersey Retirement Celebration: Sunday, June 29 vs. Chicago Sky
Kids Day 2025: Thursday, July 10 vs. Minnesota Lynx
Dodgers Night: Thursday, August 7 vs. Connecticut Sun
Women's Empowerment Night: August 12 vs. New York Libertypresented by Anthem
Small Business Night: Tuesday, August 26 vs. Phoenix Mercury presented by Lendistry
HBCU Night: August 31 vs. Washington Mystics
Fan Appreciation Night: Thursday, September 11 vs. Las Vegas Aces
The first chance for fans to see the Sparks in action will be the home opener on Sunday, May 18, at 3 p.m., against last season's runner-up, the Minnesota Lynx. Other highly anticipated home opponents include the defending WNBA Champion New York Liberty (August 12), the Indiana Fever on August 5 and August 29, and the two-time WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on July 29 and September 11.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 28, 2025
- 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale & Theme Nights Announced - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Announce Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and CarelonRx as Official Health Insurance Partners for the 2025 Season - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale & Theme Nights Announced
- Sparks to Retire Legend Candace Parker's No. 3 Jersey on June 29
- Mike Neighbors and Sed Everett Bolster Sparks Staff
- Franchise-Record 23 Nationally Broadcast Games Set for 2025
- Sparks Acquire Two Second-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Lexie Brown